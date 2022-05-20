NORTHFIELD — “I’m a serial entrepreneur,” says Scott Kerner, as he discusses his plans for an expanding Good Measure Pub and Brewery.
This 47-year-old has had his hand in a number of bars and eateries in Vermont since the early 2000s. His plans to merge his brewery with the former Cornerstone Burger Co. on East Street are well under way with an opening planned for June.
Kerner and his partner Andrew Leichthammer, the head brewer, are hoping to bring back the concept of a brewery in every town to Vermont. They see the potential in Northfield and have acted on their idea since 2017. The brewery was born after the partners acquired the equipment of the former Paine Mountain Brewery at auction.
“I looked at Northfield and saw the incredible potential of this town,” said Kerner.
“It has access to the highway and Norwich isn’t going anywhere. We have Darn Tough socks and Cabot Hosiery,” he added. He sees Northfield as “a town where people want to do things.”
Kerner, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, graduated Goddard College in the late 1990s and then moved to Oregon, returning to Vermont in 2005. His marriage to a local woman, Erin Evans, solidified his interest in Northfield.
Kerner’s business acumen has been built through the past 20 years. In Oregon, he worked for Bridgeport Brewing Co. in Portland. Bridgeport was the state’s longest operating craft brewer. He worked at a variety of jobs, eventually becoming the cellar man and tour guide.
On his return to Vermont, he opened several Mad Taco restaurants and the Mule Bar in Winooski. With two partners he opened the Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier. He sold his share of that business in September 2021, as the Cornerstone Burger Co. was selling its building.
“This opportunity presented itself at the perfect time,” he said. “We started talking about the brewery buying the restaurant at about the same time.”
Kerner said he understands the need to work with bankers to keep finances flowing for his various projects. Community National Bank has financed his many businesses with Justin Bourgeois as his financial adviser. “They understand my vision and facilitate my vision and help keep us in check,” he said.
In Northfield, Kerner started his business plan establishing Carrier Coffee Roasters, which shares space with the brewery. Keeping business as local as possible has been part of the philosophy of the company.
“The connection to small-scale agriculture and food production is thick,” explains Carrier’s web page.
Good Measure Brewery opened in 2017. Kerner said that if he had established a small craft brewery from scratch instead of at auction the cost would have been upwards of $500,000 for the equipment, tasting room, licenses and permits.
Northfield’s small population of around 3,000 helps explain Kerner’s business plan.
“We knew the brewery and coffee business should be production focused with 60% to 80% sent out the door.”
The brewery has a distribution arrangement with Farrell Distributors in Vermont and in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through Atlantic Distribution.
Currently, the company brews 52,700 gallons of beer annually. Long Trail Ale, Otter Creek and Fiddle Head are the largest craft brewers in Vermont.
When the brewery was in its infancy Kerner self-distributed the beer, spending two days a week selling kegs from his car.
Statistics from 2019 compiled by the Vermont Brewers Association show the state has 68 craft breweries ranking 33rd in the nation. The industry employs nearly 2,900 full time employees with an average annual wage of more than $41,000. Vermont ranks 19th in barrels of craft beer produced annually and first in production per capita.
When the brew pub opens in June, the number of employees will jump from six to 20, Kerner said.
While finding employees has been difficult for many local businesses, Kerner said, “We’ve had very good response. We announced real early and got applications right away.” He’s advertised on Facebook and Instagram.
Kerner knows how best to market his product and boost profits. With the opening of the brew pub there are new production goals.
“The idea behind the restaurant is to up the amount of beer that we can sell here in Northfield. What we sell here is what it costs us to make. We want to stop selling so much beer outside the restaurant and sell it here,” he said.
Good Measure’s flagship beer is its Early Riser, an American cream ale. “Our beer is modern nostalgia. We have tried to make an inexpensive, affordable, balanced, refreshing, easy drinking beer that Budweiser and Heddy Topper drinkers would like,” he said.
“We design each beer together,” says Kerner. “Andrew comes up with the recipe; we design beers for large production that sell.”
“The beer market is saturated,” says Kerner, looking at the competition as he continues the vision of every town needing a small brewery. “We could stay a seven-barrel brew house and pub forever and be completely happy. We could take care of our employees, this town could support that.”
The future, said Kerner, looks bright for the brewery.
“We’re excited to do the pub in Northfield. Our focus is to make this the greatest town in the state,” he said.
Beyond the local angle, he wants to find a brewing partner “that can help us sell more beer.” He said he sees Good Measure Brewery expanding distribution to other states, and would eventually like to see his product distributed from New Jersey to New York and the rest of New England.
