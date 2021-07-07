RUTLAND TOWN — A local fireworks retailer is once again at odds with town officials.
The Rutland Town Select Board has alleged that C&C Fireworks violated its permit by selling fireworks to customers without asking to see public display permits.
The current permit issued to C&C by the town allows the business to “sell fireworks for supervised public displays” to customers who’ve been granted a permit for fireworks from the municipality in which they plan to use them.
In May, the Select Board voted to revoke C&C’s previous permit, citing a 2020 Vermont Supreme Court ruling, which the board believed invalidated it.
A revised permit was issued by the town on June 15.
C&C Fireworks, on Route 4 in Rutland Town, is owned by father and son, Chuck and Chip Greeno. The business has a second location in Pittsford.
The violation being charged by the board is the result of an investigation conducted by the town’s Second Constable John Paul Faignant on June 29 and 30.
Faignant is also a member of the Select Board.
In a report delivered to the Select Board, Faignant stated that he surveilled sales operations at C&C’s Route 4 location, following a report that a town resident had purchased fireworks there “with no questions asked.”
According to Faignant’s report, he observed occupants from multiple vehicles, some of which were registered in Vermont, make purchases. When Faignant asked the employee making the sales to produce copies of the requisite public display permits, the employee refused and called co-owner Chip Greeno instead.
The report stated that Greeno explained the store does not ask to see a permit from Vermont residents; however, he said that he does not sell to residents of Rutland Town without a permit. The report further stated that Greeno said the store does not ask for nor retain any identification from purchasers.
The permit requires C&C to “obtain and keep a copy of Supervised Public Display Permit and attach a copy of the sales receipt to the permit … for no less than three years from the date of sale.”
On Tuesday evening, Chip Greeno testified before the Select Board regarding the matter.
He explained that he told Faignant he didn’t have any Vermont permits because no Vermont residents had made any purchases at the time in question. He added that he was not aware he was supposed to be tracking sales to out-of-state residents.
“No one had asked me to keep track of out-of-state sales,” he said.
The conditions of the permit do not differ between sales to in-state and to out-of-state residents.
Greeno said since speaking with Faignant, he has documented all subsequent sales to out-of-state residents. On Tuesday, he provided the board with copies of sales documents.
“I'm hoping that's exactly what you’re looking for, and that it will alleviate any issues because I have not sold to Vermonters. And I’ve told him over and over and over,” he said.
Greeno addressed Faignant’s observations made in his report, explaining that some people who were riding in Vermont-registered vehicles had out-of-state IDs.
Faignant countered that he did not witness Greeno checking any customer’s identification.
Greeno maintained that he did.
Attorney Joe O’Rourke, representing C&C, noted that the Vermont Supreme Court decision didn’t address interstate commerce and whether Vermont towns had a right to restrict sales to out-of-state residents.
“I do know that it's probably an issue that we've got to do some research on,” he said. “I don't think that Mr. Greeno thought he was violating the law when he made those sales.”
Greeno stressed that he was trying to adhere to the conditions of the permit.
“I wasn't trying to thumb my nose at the board. I was trying to sell my fireworks.”
Greeno described the difficulty of operating his business this year owing to legal fees and being closed down for nine days in the wake of the court’s ruling.
“My sales have dropped a lot,” he said adding he hopes state lawmakers will take some action to clarify the law.
In his testimony, Greeno contested the board’s assertion that his store sold fireworks to a Rutland Town resident without asking for a permit.
“I don't believe that is true at all,” he said.
He also reminded the board that the permit allows him to sell small novelty items, such as sparklers and glow worms, to Vermonters without a permit.
“I hope the board here can see that I've tried to do everything you guys have asked me to do. I am going to keep trying,” said Greeno.
Ashcroft said the board will now examine the documents Greeno provided and make a decision at a later date.
