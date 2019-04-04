MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate approved a proposal Thursday to amend the state Constitution to preserve a woman’s right to an abortion.
Proposition 5, the Right to Personal Reproductive Liberty was approved by a vote of 28-2.
“We applaud the Vermont Senate for taking this historic step towards protecting the rights of all people with the passage of Prop 5,” said Meaghan Gallagher, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England in a statement after the vote.
To continue the process of amending the Constitution, it must now be approved by a majority in the House.
The proposal would then have to be approved by the Legislature elected in 2020 and, if approved a second time, go before voters in a statewide referendum.
Amending the Constitution of the State of Vermont to ensure that every Vermonter is afforded personal reproductive liberty is necessary to protect the health, dignity, and civil rights of all Vermonters,” Gallagher continued, urging the House to support the proposal.
Supporters want to protect abortion rights in case the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
Separately, the Vermont House earlier this year passed a bill to guarantee a woman’s access to an abortion.
Abortion opponents say the measures could expand access to abortion.
Senators moved Proposition 5 forward for House consideration. The amendment eventually will go to voters if it clears the legislative hurdles.
According to VTDigger.org, Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden and chairwoman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said the amendment is a “narrowly crafted proposal” that will “affirm the right to abortion as it currently exists in our state” in the event that federal law on the issue changes.
“Vermonters value the liberty and dignity to determine their own life course,” Lyons told VTDigger.
The two votes against the proposal came from Sens. Brian Collamore and James McNeil, both Rutland Republicans. McNeil said the vote was “easy for me” because of his opposition to abortion in most instances, VTDigger noted.
“I do believe in women’s rights, but I also believe in the rights of a fetus — an unborn child,” McNeil was quoted as saying.
