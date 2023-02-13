Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, says he wants some answers from the leadership of Vermont State University, and is willing to hold up $10 million in funding to get them.
Collamore, the Rutland County delegation’s senior senator, said he was surprised by the announcement last week that the administration intends to take the system’s libraries all-digital later this year, repurposing the buildings and giving away all the physical books.
The announcement met with swift backlash, including demonstrations staged by students, faculty and alumni Monday on the Castleton University campus.
“I have to wonder why this was done,” Collamore said on Monday. “I know they’re not in great shape financially, but the Legislature’s been good over the last couple years to give them bridge funding. ... I am going to ask them: How did this come about? ... Why would you ever want to take away a physical library from a community and the institution?”
Collamore is a member of the Senate Institutions Committee, which has the VTSU budget in its purview. Under review right now, Collamore said, is $10 million over two years for structural improvements.
“It’s a maintenance program — if they wanted to pave a sidewalk or fix a door, put new light fixtures in, that sort of thing,” he said.
Collamore said he doesn’t relish holding back that sort of money, but it’s the only leverage he has to get the answers he wants out of the institution. He said gentler, sneakier methods like amending the systems charter to require them to have libraries are prevented by the fact that the state established the colleges as an independent entity.
“They have complete control over what they do,” he said. “There’s not a lot the Legislature can do by statute. The only thing I have is the capital bill.”
The digital-only move is part of an overall consolidation effort merging Castleton University with Northern Vermont University, which was itself the result of a merger between Lyndon State College and Johnson State College. Collamore said Castleton had been performing relatively well, and a number of people locally had expressed a feeling that the merger was bailing out the northern institution by gutting the Rutland County one.
“I think there’s certainly some legitimacy to that feeling,” he said. “People have felt great pride in what Castleton University has become. It seemed as though, for many years, people in Castleton were doing the right thing. ... It’s a thorny issue.”
The merger also has raised questions over how resources are allocated between the central office and the campuses, Collamore said.
“We ought to take a look and see how many people work in the chancellor’s office, what the salaries are,” he said. “There are a lot of people that tell you we might not need a chancellor anymore.”
Collamore said he also had questions about a survey of the student body that administrators said supported the library closures.
“I understand only 10% of the students filled it out, and they were not representative of the student body,” he said. “My guess is it was worded differently, that there was something that said if we could digitize more books in the library, would you like that, not saying it was spelling doom. ... I can’t believe, if the question was, ‘Should we get rid of the library,’ too many students would have said yes.”
