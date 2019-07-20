A local teenager is expected to spend 4½ years in jail after pleading guilty to charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted two young girls.
Ronald Hall Jr., 18, pleaded guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to three felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, one felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Under a proposed plea agreement, the state would dismiss three felony charges of second-degree unlawful restraint, a felony charge of sexual assault with no consent and a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault by use of a weapon.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and defense attorney Mark Furlan told Judge Thomas Zonay they expected Friday’s hearing to include Hall’s change of plea and the imposition of the agreed sentence of 4½ to 7 years.
Zonay said he was not willing to sentence Hall without a pre-sentence investigation report from the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Hall’s sentencing is now scheduled for Nov. 26.
The charges against Hall were spread across four dockets. He pleaded guilty on Friday to one charge from each docket but at least one charge each from three of the dockets are expected to be dismissed when the plea agreement is finalized.
Hall was charged Friday with a new felony from a fifth docket. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of aggravated repeated sexual assault, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in jail and a maximum term of life.
The new charge is expected to be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Kennedy said she was required to file the case in juvenile court, but through the plea agreement, the charge was now filed in Rutland criminal court.
“I wanted the arraignment to happen for the record. It involves conduct to one of the four victims that he now admits criminal activity against. If the judge rejects the plea agreement, the state will now have those dockets in criminal court,” Kennedy said by email.
The first charges against Hall attracted attention because police said Hall, who was 16 at the time, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl July 5, 2017, at what had been Lynda Lee’s Fashions Dress Factory on Cleveland Avenue. On July 11, 2017, the unused factory was set on fire in what police said was an arson.
Hall was never charged for the fire. Kennedy said Friday she didn’t believe she could prove an allegation that Hall was involved in the fire beyond a reasonable doubt.
During Friday’s hearing, Zonay described the charges to which Hall pleaded guilty.
On July 5, 2017, Hall bit a 14-year-old girl’s chest without her consent.
In November 2016, Hall forced himself sexually onto a 15-year-old girl.
Between January and July of 2016, Hall held a 13-year-old girl down and tried to force her into sexual contact with him.
In June 2015, Hall tried to force a 14-year-old girl to have sexual contact with him while her hands were tied behind her back and without her consent.
Kennedy said the proposed sentence was based on input from representatives of the Vermont Department of Corrections and Department for Children and Families.
“I think I can represent that everybody is on board that he needs to do sex offender counseling, and he needs to do that inside,” she said.
Kennedy said another reason she had planned to have the sentencing take place Friday was that there were “four young people who are looking to have closure.”
At least one of the victims was in the courtroom Friday.
“The court understands that these cases took place a while ago. I understand your patience and desire to have things resolved, but we want to make sure that when we get it done, we get it done in a way that gives us full information to make an informed and appropriate decision,” he said.
