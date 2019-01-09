A career burglar with a long history of criminal convictions was sentenced Tuesday to serve 4 to 15 years in jail for burglarizing a Mount Holly home in 2014.
John E. Charbonneau Jr., 51, of Rutland, pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of burglary in April. Under a plea agreement, the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss a second felony charge that had been filed against Charbonneau of grand larceny of items worth more than $900.
Charbonneau still has three pending cases in Rutland criminal court. In one, he has a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property from January 2015; in another, he has another felony charge of burglary into an occupied home from November 2015; in the third, he has a felony charge of burglary into an occupied home and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police from May 2016. During the Mount Holly burglary, Charbonneau was surprised by the homeowner.
On Tuesday, Charbonneau read a letter to them although they were not in the courtroom. He said he knew the letter may be “too little, too late.”
“I invaded your privacy. I took away the security in a place where we all deserve that security: in our home. I know that I cannot undo the violation. You did nothing to deserve the horror one must feel when a complete stranger enters your home with the intent to take anything of value,” he said.
Also, Charbonneau read from a statement directly to Judge Thomas Zonay.
“Your honor, this is not the person I would hope to be. I struggle with addiction and when using, my choices are inexcusable,” he said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Reynolds said it was “unfortunate” the homeowners weren’t in the courtroom Tuesday. She said they now lived outside Vermont and had, during the course of the case, expressed frustration over delays. Reynolds pointed out the charge for which Charbonneau was being sentenced was his 13th burglary or burglary-related charge.
“None of the prior sentences have had an affect. There’s a significant pattern of crime here that goes a long way back,” she said.
The state asked for a sentence of eight to 20 years.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Charbonneau, said her client did not deny the actions that brought him to court on Tuesday.
“He acknowledges he broke into a family’s home, invaded their privacy and stole from them. He stands before you today acknowledging this is not the first time this has occurred. He has a longstanding history of doing this. This is not the man John Charbonneau expected to be when he was young,” she said.
Lanthier said Charbonneau’s legal problems were part of a cycle caused by his drug addiction.
While Lanthier said Charbonneau was last sentenced in Vermont to a four- to 12-year sentence in 2002, she said he has health issues now which have caused him to think about the future differently.
The 2002 sentence was for multiple burglaries, Lanthier said.
Lanthier asked Zonay for a sentence of four to 12 years.
Before Zonay took a recess to consider the sentence, Charbonneau acknowledged Zonay had sentenced him before.
“I stood here once before, and I told you, ‘I’m a man. I’ll stand here and take my punishment.’ And I will. I just hope it ain’t the rest of my life,” he said.
After explaining his sentence, Zonay acknowledged Charbonneau had expressed a desire to change his life.
“Keep working at it. Society does not want to have to worry about when you get out of jail at some point. You’ve indicated and you’ve shown you can succeed. You need to do that,” he said.
