SHELBURNE – A man, who is wanted throughout Vermont for countless acts of vandalism to motor vehicles along with assaulting a handful of law enforcement officers needed just nine days to pick up new criminal charges after being released from custody in a deal struck by a prosecutor and defense lawyer in Washington County.

Micael Bizuneh, 34, most recently of Berlin, punched a female member of Shelburne Rescue in the face and then Shelburne Police Officer Caleb Casco was injured taking the suspect into custody shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, police said. There was one report the EMT was knocked unconscious.

