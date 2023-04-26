A service dog named Bonnie has been found after having been missing for several days.
A service dog named Bonnie has been found after having been missing for several days.
The dog belongs to Susan Ladmar, 77, who lives at Quality Inn in Rutland.
Sue Skaskiw, director of the Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society, who is friends with Ladmar, stated in an email that another friend of theirs had brought a dog trap to be placed in the area where Bonnie had last been seen. They’d picked a spot to set the trap and while getting it from their vehicle, Bonnie showed up.
“It was as if in a dream — she just appeared,” stated Skaskiw. “We had been calling her, and whether she heard us or she spotted us from the woods, she found her family. It was the best gift any one us have prayed for. Bonnie was back!”
It was believed that Bonnie had been hit by a vehicle shortly after she left the Quality Inn, but the extent of her injuries wasn’t known, only that she’d been seen wandering around Rutland Regional Medical Center.
According to Skaskiw, Ladmar took the dog to a veterinarian in North Clarendon. Bonnie had some blood on her head, but no broken bones. The dog had lost 5 pounds and had at least 30 ticks on her. She’s been treated for the latter.
Skaskiw thanked everyone who helped in the search.
