Of all the vicious dog hearings he has attended over the years, Rutland City Police Commission Chair Sean Sargeant said Thursday night’s hearing was the first time the dog in question sat in on the meeting.
The hearing was held by the city’s Board of Animal Control, which is composed of five members from both the Board of Aldermen and the Police Commission. It is headed by Sargeant.
According to the Vicious Dog Complaint Form submitted by Animal Control Officer Tim Jones, Donna Young reported June 28 that she had been bitten by a dog on June 1 while working at Price Chopper.
Belonging to Rutland resident Ren Vanwagner, Jones’ report identified the dog, Brodie, as an American bulldog. Vanwagner, who is wheelchair bound, told the board at the hearing that Brodie is her registered service animal.
According to sworn written statements from Vanwagner and Young, the incident occurred at roughly 1 p.m. in Price Chopper’s self-checkout area, which Young was overseeing at the time.
Young wrote in her statement that the leash had tangled around a wheel of Vanwagner’s chair and Vanwagner asked Young to get the leash for her. Young reported that she had reached for the leash when the dog lunged and bit her wrist. Two clinical visit summaries, one from the day of the bite and one from several days after, from the Rutland City Express Care were provided to board members.
Contrary to Young’s account, Vanwagner maintained in her statement that the leash was under her wheel, not tangled, and that she had explicitly told Young not to touch her chair or the leash. She later stated during the hearing that Brodie is trained to pick items up for her and protect her from potential threats.
“There’s some debate about whether there was (an) ask for help or involvement in that way. What is clear to me is that there was a bite, it was this dog, there was an injury and there was medical attention. What I don’t think that I am completely clear on is whether there was provocation,” Jones said at the hearing.
Jones’ report confirmed Brodie was licensed and up to date on his rabies vaccination at the time of the incident.
During her account to the board at the hearing, Young expressed that she has panic attacks whenever the dog is nearby.
“Every time the dog comes into the store, this is how I get,” Young said, visibly upset. “And I’m not asking for anything to be done to the dog. I just think when it comes into the store, it should have a muzzle on it.”
Vanwagner shared that she had told Young that she would not put a muzzle on the dog as it would interfere with the tasks he is trained to do.
“I’ve been mugged before. I had to call the police today because a guy jumped out of the bushes on the walkway — naked, waving things at me (and) coming to attack me,” Vanwagner said. “I called the police. It’s reported today.”
She also said that she had told Vanwagner she would be willing to shop on days Young is not working, but Young responded that she did not want to stop Vanwagner’s way of life.
Young acknowledged that she was quitting the job effective this Saturday because she doesn’t want any problems and can’t function in that environment.
Alderwoman Carrie Savage asked Vanwagner whether she was aware of the dog’s triggers, which Vanwagner later identified were crouching or standing behind her wheelchair. Vanwagner responded that she was very aware and is cautious of making sure others are aware, as well.
In a Friday morning follow-up email, Sargeant shared that the board decided to postpone a final decision until additional evidence could be made available. He added the board is specifically seeking a video of the incident that was recorded by Price Chopper’s cameras, and any RCPD documents relating to the report Vanwagner alleged to have filed with police on Thursday.
The board will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Community Room of RCPD.