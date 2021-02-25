In Rutland Town, seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Rutland Town School Board.
Incumbent Timmothy Hammond is defending his two-year seat from William “Billy” Canfield.
Jeffrey S. Colomb, Collin Fingon, Kirsten Hathaway and Bethany Jones are vying for an open three-year seat currently held by Matthew Branchaud, who is not seeking another term.
Tina Keshava is running unopposed for a one-year term. Keshava was appointed to the board in October to replace Korrine Rodrigue, who stepped down.
The Herald asked the candidates to respond to four questions in writing. Their answers are below. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Jones declined to participate.
Please briefly tell us about yourself.
Canfield: My wife, Grace, and I have lived in Rutland Town with our three children over the last five years. Our siblings live in town as well and currently, we have seven nieces and nephews attending (Rutland Town School), with our youngest and another nephew waiting to attend as well. I’m definitely invested. I work for Burr & Burton Academy as an administrator serving families and creating an equitable educational opportunity for all students.
Colomb: I have spent many years living and working in Rutland Town. I reside on Prospect Hill Road with my wife of 32 years Susan Fish-Colomb. I am also a parent, whose children went to and graduated from RTS. I worked at RTS for 30 years and recently retired in November. I have maintained my second job as a bus driver for the school.
Fingon: My wife, Jackie, our son, Asa, and I are creating our lives in Rutland Town. I grew up walking distance from Rutland Town School, and I attended (grades) K-8 here. I moved back to Rutland after graduate school, and I have made a career as a financial planner here ever since.
Hammond: My wife, Jenn, and I are proud parents of two RTS students (Sophie, fourth grade, and Wesley, second grade). I moved to Vermont around 15 years ago and we have lived in Rutland Town for the past five years. After graduating with a bachelor of finance from the University of Delaware, I have spent the past 13 years working in beverage distribution in Rutland and Bennington County.
Hathaway: I met my husband, Sawyer, at the Rutland Farmers Market and we have been blessed with two boys. Clay is a student at Rutland Town School and Tucker will soon be in kindergarten. I am the director of finance and human resources for the Rutland Housing Authority, board chair-elect for New Story Center, a member of the (Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility Changemakers Table, and a student at Vermont Law School.
Keshava: My husband, Praveen, and I are parents of four children, three of which are still attending Rutland Town School. Although I am an optometrist by training, education has always been a passion of mine.
Why are you running for school board?
Canfield: I am running for School Board because I value Rutland Town School, the faculty, staff and administration. I want the chance to help serve all of them, the students and my fellow taxpayers. My career is in public service. Both of my parents were active in public service, and set an example for me to give back to the community I live in by being actively involved, offering my time and doing the work.
Colomb: I am running for School Board because I know that I can help RTS be a better school for the students, staff and community. Working at the school every day for the last three decades gives me the firsthand knowledge needed to help keep our school moving forward. I have a great passion for our school, and even though I don’t work at the school, I’m still dedicated to making it a great place.
Fingon: My family has always been involved in and around public education throughout my whole life. My mother was on the Rutland Town PTA when I was growing up, and my father was the business manager for the Rutland City Public School system for 20 years. I hold a very high regard for the education of our youth and their future. My wife and I are excited to raise our children here, and I want to help ensure RTS is a great experience for them.
Hammond: These past two years of service as a member of the Rutland Town School Board has provided me with some of the most rewarding and purposeful moments. It has been a great experience to work collaboratively with fellow board members, members of the (Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union) Board, our administrators and our passionately engaged teachers. These past two years reaffirmed to me that RTS is the reflection of our greater community.
Hathaway: Civic engagement is very important to me, as is my family. My desire to be involved in my children’s education is a driving force behind my desire to be a part of the Rutland Town School Board. As the former town clerk and treasurer, I also served as school treasurer. This, combined with my current role, has given me a unique opportunity to understand municipal budgeting. I believe the school and Rutland Town tax payers can both benefit from this knowledge.
Keshava: I chose to get involved because I believe a strong community needs a strong school at its core. I want to ensure that our school is meeting (and hopefully exceeding) the needs of our students and staff, while keeping costs in check for our residents.
What experience, expertise or perspective would you bring to the board?
Canfield: Working in the school system gives me a great perspective on how to actively support and advocate for teachers, students and families collectively. Navigating education during a global pandemic has been challenging. I give my family’s thanks to the current board for all of their efforts to help our community, but I feel I can add some hands-on experience there as well. I truly can offer the perspectives of teacher, administrator, parent and tax payer.
Colomb: I have 40 years of facility maintenance experience with most of that work taking place at RTS. Also, having a wife who worked in a school system for 40 years gives an important voice to the other side of education. I feel that the knowledge of having educators in the family gives me some expertise on how to work with administration and staff to make RTS a better school for everyone.
Fingon: I am a financial planner and I have extensive knowledge of how public education is funded in our unique State of Vermont. While on the (Rutland City Board of School Commissioners), I both negotiated with and advocated for the staff while fulfilling my duties to the tax paying citizens of the City, all with the goal of helping every child in our district every day.
Hammond: We all faced an enormous challenge over the past year. I was involved in helping make the challenging decisions about providing our students/staff with a safe environment, while still offering a high-quality learning atmosphere both in-person and remotely. These were not easy conversations and required critical thinking and listening. I have also spent many hours engaged in thoughtful dialogue during policy committee meetings, negotiation meetings and representing Rutland Town as a member of the GRCSU board.
Hathaway: Schools are a source for education, but they also require a strategic plan. The superintendent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the school. This leaves the School Board to function at a higher level of oversight and planning, which is then implemented with the help of the superintendent and school administration. My experience with municipal finance and nonprofit planning gives me the ability to understand and create positive forward momentum on both sides.
Keshava: My oldest, a freshman at Rutland High (School), attended RTS from kindergarten through eighth grade. Over that time, I was involved with teacher-hiring and curriculum committees, as well as volunteering for the Four Winds program, as a basketball coach and as a Girl Scout leader. I have attended several board meetings over this time span and believe I can contribute to the board by doing my homework, asking the right questions and having high expectations.
If elected, what issues would you want to address?
Canfield: I want to address how we support our faculty and staff as people. If we can take care of them, it can only better our children. When we model effective communication from the top, it fosters communication throughout RTS. Also, I would like to grow the school physically without raising tax dollars. There is a second floor to the building with no elevator access. My experience grant writing and fundraising can help for years to come.
Colomb: If elected, I want to work with the other board members to share my vision of making RTS a better school for our community. With all the uncertainty of the pandemic and a changing tax environment, I will rely on my past experiences to help move the school into a safe and hopeful future while still being fiscally responsible to our town tax payers.
Fingon: I have zero agenda. Vermont, and all of its schools, face great financial challenges moving forward. I would like the opportunity to serve my community in helping us create solutions that work for our children, our teachers, staff and citizens.
Hammond: To help guide the important conversations between our community and school administrators to ensure decisions are made to support all students and their varied needs. It is critical that the focus in the school remains to offer a thriving environment where students can continue to L.E.A.D. — Learn, Explore, Aspire, Discover. To remain transparent and collaborative in the efforts to recruit, enrich and lift up our talented teachers and staff who guide our students
Hathaway: Our school has functioned amazingly well during this year of uncertainty, however, I am concerned with the downward trend in Rutland Town School’s statewide performance rating over the past four years. If elected, I would like to understand and hopefully address any needs the teaching staff may have in order to reverse this. I also want to ensure that our ability to provide school choice is not hindered in the future.
Keshava: I would like to look at ways to strengthen the academic program. Additionally, I would like to look at options to have more after-school activities or clubs available, especially for the middle school students.
