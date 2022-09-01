An era ends in Rutland on Sunday when Seward Family Restaurant and Ice Cream closes its doors for the final time.
Owner Tom Seward, whose father founded the business in 1947, declined to take phone calls and closed the restaurant early for the day on Wednesday, but issued a statement saying they would sell products at "Going Out of Business" prices.
"We're retiring," the statement read. "It's been tough these last few years but also has been rewarding in many ways. ... The time has come for Karen and me to look to the next chapter of our lives."
Seward's, on North Main Street, was long a local institution and a key part of a Rutland childhood, turning from a dairy and milk-bottling plant to a diner over the course of its existence.
"It's sad to see it go," said Mayor David Allaire, who fondly remembered a number of meals there with his wife through the years. "I think a lot of people understand its time was coming. We certainly wish the Sewards all the best."
No information was readily available this week on the likely future of the property.
"My Uncle Tom would come up from New Jersey, and he had to go to Seward's," said Ray Mooney, who runs the "You know you're from Rutland, Vt." Facebook group. "He loved their ice cream. We'd get a chocolate soda, and they'd have these wooden spoons. Every now and then you'd catch a sliver from the spoon if you weren't careful until, I think, they started coating them."
In 1961, after his eighth-grade graduation, Mooney said the entire class marched to Seward's together and in high school, everyone went there.
"In ’63, ’64, they had to have a policeman there," he said. "The idea was if you weren't buying something, you'd be asked to leave."
In later years, police were a regular presence for a different reason.
"There was a rumor by the older cops it was the chief's office," said Sam Gorruso, former city alderman, longtime publisher of Sam's Good News and lifetime Seward's regular. "Chief Carbine used to be there a lot and he'd hold court there."
Gorruso said he ate at Seward's frequently when he had an office nearby, but his association with the restaurant goes so far back that one of his earliest memories takes place there.
"I can remember the little man in the window with the white hat," he said. "The window was low — as a kid you didn't have to get on your toes. ... Going to Seward's to get an ice cream cone was a real treat in this town."
Seward's house-made ice cream was a local favorite for decades. Mooney said his personal favorites were the black raspberry and the orange pineapple. Popular treats included the "Awful Awful" — a double-thick milkshake — and the "Pig's Dinner," which visitors could earn a medal for finishing)
"It was a giant banana split but they served it in a wooden trough like a pig would eat out of," he said. "I tried it once, and I couldn't get through it."
Mooney said Seward's ran "neck and neck" with Thomas Dairy for the title of biggest dairy in Rutland in the era when both businesses thrived.
"We had a Seward's milkman at our house, came every morning," he said. "I remember they had an orange drink — my mother didn't like that it wasn't juice. Holidays they'd have eggnog and fruitcake."
The dairy bar was so popular, Mooney said, that the window service was added in 1955 to ease space pressure inside.
"Roland Q. Seward was a big Republican and they completed this when Eisenhower was here," he said. "They had bunting. They had flags. I thought they really overdid it when I looked at it, but then I realized it was because of the president."
For a long time, Mooney said, Seward's was unique in the community as a dedicated malt shop.
"Woolworth was a five-and-dime and McClellan's was a drug store," he said. "Seward's was the only one in Rutland where you could go and sit down."
Gorruso said he always loved the food and the service.
"It's been a huge staple in the community," he said. "They're going to be missed, but I totally understand. ... I don't know why in the world he'd want to keep standing there making food."
