A convicted sex offender has been charged with violating his probation by handing out candy on Halloween.
Ernest H. Derepentigny, 62, of West Rutland, denied the alleged violation during a hearing Monday in Rutland criminal court. He was freed pending further proceedings.
Derepentigny pleaded guilty in 2013 to a single felony charge of sexual assault — no consent. He was sentenced to 4 to 12 years, all suspended with probation. Derepentigny forced his way into a house, according to affidavits, and sexually assaulted a woman inside. Derepentigny told police he initially thought the encounter was consensual, but that he then “felt he did something wrong,” according to affidavits.
Conditions of his probation include that he not “linger, loiter, not spend time at locations where persons under the age of 16 are likely to be present,” and that he not associate with or contact anyone under 16 without the permission of his probation officer.
Corrections officers did a field check at Derepentigny’s home at about 8:25 p.m. the night of Halloween, according to court records, and found him sitting on his front porch with the lights on, music playing and a bowl of candy.
Derepentigny told the officers his girlfriend had been handing out candy, and he went inside whenever children came around. The officers instructed him to turn off the light and stay inside for the rest of the evening, according to court records, and he appeared to comply.
However, the officers checked back shortly after 9 p.m. and found the light on. They said they spoke to Derepentigny’s girlfriend, who told them the light was on because she had just gotten home and that she had not been home when the officers were there earlier.
