A convicted sex offender is back in prison after allegedly violating probation by hanging out with two underage boys.
Gerald A. Lamb Jr., 44, denied the probation violation Thursday in Rutland criminal court. He was ordered held without bail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A convicted sex offender is back in prison after allegedly violating probation by hanging out with two underage boys.
Gerald A. Lamb Jr., 44, denied the probation violation Thursday in Rutland criminal court. He was ordered held without bail.
Lamb was sentenced in 2012 to 65 months in prison on federal child pornography charges. Police said Lamb had hundreds of videos and still images depicting the abuse of children. Prosecutors characterized the collection as particularly violent, saying portions of it “represented the far end of the viciousness scale.”
At roughly the same time, Lamb was charged with sexual assault on a 6-year-old boy. That charge, however, was not resolved until 2020, when Lamb pleaded guilty to a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in a deal that saw him sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, all suspended except for one year covered by time served.
In court on Thursday, Lamb’s probation officer Jamie Dickey, testified that she learned he had been in a room at Quality Inn with a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy contrary to the condition of his probation that he not have any contact with anyone younger than 16 without advance permission.
Dickey also said that Lamb was supposed to be on the waiting list for sex offender treatment but had not begun the treatment or signed the releases that would allow her to confirm he was on the waiting list.
Questioned by Public Defender Christopher Davis, Dickey said before approving any contact between Lamb and minors, she would have to speak with the children’s mother and consult with the state Department for Children and Families.
“I wouldn’t recommend it, given that he’s not engaged in treatment yet,” she said. “It would likely be denied.”
Judge Cortland Corsones noted that while it was not Lamb’s fault he had not begun treatment, he was still an untreated sex offender and ordered him held without bail pending another hearing.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.