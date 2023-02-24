A little more than a fourth of Vermont high schoolers say they’ve sent or received a sexually explicit text message, which prompted a statewide social service organization to develop a program aimed at showing teachers and students how to avoid the associated dangers.
The Safe Expression onLine For Internet Empowerment program, or Project SELFIE as it’s being called, was developed by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the local chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America and the National Circle of Parents.
Marcie Hambrick, training director with Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, said Friday that the program was created following data from the 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which found 27% of high schoolers who responded to the survey said they’d either sent or received an elicit text message within the past 30 days.
The program was tested last year at Hartford High School, she said. It also was done this year at Rutland High School.
Hambrick said a grant from the The Canaday Family Charitable Trust will pay for it to be run in 10 other schools this year. About 13 schools have expressed interest, she said, so the hope is that interest and funding will allow it to be run in more places.
“We had schools reaching out to us because they couldn’t locate sexting prevention curricula anywhere that they thought would fit their needs,” she said. “So we responded and developed Project SELFIE.”
The program has also been run at Manchester Middle School, she said.
Students are taught the differences between consent, cooperation and compliance.
“We cover the fact that if a minor sends an illicit image, even of themselves, that’s a crime in the State of Vermont,” she said. “And we cover what those consequences could potentially look like, so that they're informed.”
Students also are taught what to do and who to go to should they receive or be pressured to send a sext message.
“A sext is a sexual-oriented text message, emoji, image or video that can be sent with a smartphone, a laptop, a tablet, any digitally connected device, even maybe a game app, where you can share messages back and forth,” she said. “It could also be a post on an open social media place like Facebook or Twitter.”
She said the Youth Risk Behavior Survey didn’t define the term sext, but it’s believed students’ understanding of the meaning fits within that broad definition.
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has information on the program, and how to apply for it, at bit.ly/0224Selfie online.
“From the school’s perspective, navigating social media in a healthy way is a part of the learning experience in school,” said Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger. “Let’s face it, we as young people did not have to know how to navigate that whole realm, so it’s one of the things schools have taken on to try to educate students on how to be healthy and safe and positive when it comes to social media.”
While the technologies involved might be relatively new, he said, the lessons that need to be taught aren’t.
“What we find is that there are old principles in new packaging,” he said, such as not saying something to someone over social media that you wouldn’t say in person.
