Rutland County’s women-owned businesses will be highlighted this weekend and next week thanks to an event aimed at offering workshops and networking opportunities to anyone who owns a business, is thinking of starting one, or just wants to see what resources are available.
The second event of its kind in the state, “She Means Business” will take place May 22 at The Hub CoWorks at 67 Merchants Row in Rutland. The first event was hosted in Brattleboro in March.
The free event will feature two workshops, a business hop, a QuickConnect networking session and an end-of-day reception hosted by Vermont Women’s Fund, featuring Mamava co-founder Sascha Mayer.
The event is open to the public; however, guests are asked to register in advance at www.vtsbdc.org/she-means-business-rutland online.
“We’re continuing the theme of women-owned businesses, although we invite anyone, any business, anyone who has a business idea, to be part of this — (whether) you identify as a woman, a gender-expansive individual or even a male,” said Sara Munro, Vermont Small Business Development Center’s Community Navigator Pilot Program Project Coordinator.
Created in partnership with the Community Navigator Pilot Program, a nationwide initiative funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Munro said the goal is to extend the event into as many local communities as possible.
The event is hosted by the VtSBDC, Small Business Administration Vermont District Office, Vermont Women’s Fund, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region, the Downtown Rutland Partnership and the Center for Women and Enterprise.
“The Community Navigator Pilot Program is designed to connect business owners that have traditionally been disconnected from services — either they’re unaware, they don’t have the resources to access them or, for whatever reason over the course of their lifetime or experience, they haven’t made use of these resources,” Munro said.
Munro added that the program specifically focuses on people who have traditionally been marginalized in the business and economic realm, including women, gender-expansive folks, the BIPOC community and those living in rural areas.
Beginning at noon, the event will host a “Building Your Business Model” workshop, where guests will learn to design a business model canvas. At 1:30 p.m., a panel of VtSBDC representatives will present the “9 Steps to Increasing Awareness for Your Business & Ask Us Anything” workshop.
Attendees also will be able to check out local women-owned businesses during a 3 p.m. business hop.
Brian Budrow, DRP events and business development and support manager, said his organization has been helping coordinate the hop downtown and that he and DRP staff are excited to show off local women-owned businesses.
“We are very fortunate to have at least 50% or more women-owned business just in the downtown district,” Budrow said. “I know our businesses that are participating in the hop are excited to share their stories, their spaces, how they got started and the nuts and bolts of their journey to starting their business.”
In addition to the workshops and business hop, Munro added that a 4 p.m. QuickConnect session will allow guests to network with lenders and statewide service providers in a relaxed, approachable way.
Vermont Women’s Fund Director Meg Smith said that these types of initiatives, particularly with opportunities to connect with lenders and other resources, are all a part of recalibrating the economic system, so it is favorable to all genders and identities.
“When you see all these resources in one place welcoming your questions and asking you about your business, it establishes a relationship that might never exist in any other way. There are a tremendous number of great organizations at this event, whose business is to stimulate economic growth in the region. Women businesses have always been a part of that, but now we’re singling them out for lenders to see how important this sector is — and how overlooked it has been,” Smith said.
A business hop preview also is planned for this Saturday and Sunday. Munro said the event is still recruiting business to be included in the business hops, adding that the deadline for signing up is Thursday night. A list for those interested in visiting the businesses will be available on Friday on the VtSBDC website.
“What’s great about these events is we can help people build these connections with other people who are going through the same thing and, more importantly, build relationships and connections with trusted sources who can help them,” Munro said.
