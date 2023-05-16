Rutland County’s women-owned businesses will be highlighted this weekend and next week thanks to an event aimed at offering workshops and networking opportunities to anyone who owns a business, is thinking of starting one, or just wants to see what resources are available.

The second event of its kind in the state, “She Means Business” will take place May 22 at The Hub CoWorks at 67 Merchants Row in Rutland. The first event was hosted in Brattleboro in March.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

