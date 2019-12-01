US skier Mikaela Shiffrin grabbed the 62nd World Cup win of her career during slalom competition in Killington on Sunday.
The victory has her tied for second on the all-time women’s list with Austrian downhill champion Annemarie Moser-Proell who competed in the 1970s, according to media reports. Shiffrin, 24, is now trailing only Lindsey Vonn, who tops the list with 82 wins.
On Sunday, Shiffrin finished 2.29 seconds ahead of rival Petra Vlhova on a frigid 21-degree day. Anna Swenn Larsson was third, coming in 2.73 seconds behind Shiffrin, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.