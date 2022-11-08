Vermont State Police have identified a New York City man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Rutland late Monday afternoon.
Police said late Tuesday that Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was killed by gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity. Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Naranjo was known to police but declined to elaborate. State Police said Naranjo “appears to have been targeted” in the incident. Kilcullen said late Tuesday afternoon that investigators had yet to identify a suspect and that the investigation was ongoing.
Police said calls of a crash and shots fired were received in quick succession from the area of State Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Kilcullen said officers arrived to find a car crashed into a parked vehicle at the corner. Radio activity described police recovering at least two shell casings on State Street.
Kilcullen said there was no indication anyone else was in the car.
Police closed off State Street for several hours Monday night as investigators searched the surrounding area.
Alderman William Gillam lives just a short way up from the site on Cleveland Avenue and was on the phone when it happened. He said he was impressed with how quickly and thoroughly the police secured the area. He said between the shooting and the news about the nature of the drug raid at 44 Cleveland Ave., the neighborhood is having an unpleasant week.
“The school buses went through here just before that, dropping the kids off,” Gillam said. “He stops right in the middle of the intersection there. That would have been nasty. ... We really had a real quiet summer here. I was impressed. It was very pleasant to sit in my backyard this summer.”
Matt Howland, 43, lives at the corner of State Street and Emmett Avenue. He said his children were inside during the incident but watched the aftermath from the porch. He said his family has been there his entire life and that the character of the neighborhood has changed in the past several years as the single-family homes have started to give way to apartments. Even duplexes like the one he lives in, he said, have shifted from mostly being owner-occupied to more and more being the property of out-of-town landlords.
With that, he said, have come break-ins and loud fights in the street at random times of night.
“My summer evenings are spent on my porch watching drug dealers circling the neighborhood thinking they’re sly,” he said. “We call the police all the time. ... They’re always trying to get the bigger fish. They never arrest the small drug dealers.”
Gillam said he’s been largely happy with police response, which he said does not appear to have been hampered by the department’s chronic staffing problems.
“The cops, when we call them from down here, they seem to be right on the spot,” he said. “I know they’ve done a good job on what they have. It’s not just the job of the cops.”
Gillam said he had been telling his neighbors that they need to say something when they see something.
“It’s like when you have an outage,” he said. “If you don’t call, they don’t know your power’s out. If they have a whole neighborhood calling, they know something has to happen.”
