Rutland has a new shopping cart ordinance.
The city voted unanimously Monday to approve the new measure, which requires stores that use carts to create control plans. It also establishes fines for businesses that let carts go uncollected on city streets for too long.
The ordinance was unanimously improved in roughly the same form it came before the board in February, when it was sent back to committee due to arguments from some aldermen that it should include a provision punishing individuals who take the carts from stores.
During discussion in the Charter and Ordinance Committee last week, it was noted that such a provision would remain from the old ordinance, but board members in attendance agreed that it was largely unenforceable, and that only the stores taking responsibility for carts would get them off the streets.
The ordinance gives a store three days to remove a cart from city property or a city right-of-way once the business is notified of a cart’s presence. Failure to retrieve a cart at least three times over the course of a year could result in fines starting at $100.
Mayor David Allaire said he still disliked “fining” businesses for being stolen from, but that he was willing to give the ordinance a chance to see if it worked. He said the discussion in city government already may have given some businesses a push.
“Wal-Mart — it looks from where I live over on Church (Street) — they’re out picking up carts more actively than they were,” he said. “The end result is we want our city to be attractive and clean.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis noted that the carts at Price Chopper have new locking devices on the wheels, and the store had installed a placard informing customers how to report carts that have been left in other parts of the city. She also said the new system keeps carts from leaving the store if they don’t first go through a checkout lane.
“There’s a fair amount of new carts there, so they’ve instituted that change,” she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori said Price Chopper’s manager was a city resident.
“It’s nice to see a Rutland City resident taking care of the community,” he said. “It’d be nice if other businesses follow suit.”
