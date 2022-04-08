The proposed shopping cart ordinance is heading back to the Board of Aldermen.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee voted unanimously Thursday to pass the revised ordinance along to the full board. The ordinance would require grocery stores to draft a shopping cart control plan and to collect any carts left on city property or rights of way within three days of being notified of them. The ordinance also mandates that stores put a contact phone number on their carts so people finding them on city streets can call the businesses to come get them.
Stores could face fines if they repeatedly fail to collect carts.
“This is not an enforcement ordinance,” Alderman Devin Neary said. “This is a compliance ordinance. ... The idea is to give them every opportunity to pick up those carts.”
Neary stressed that the ordinance gives businesses flexibility about how to keep their carts closer to home, whether it might be a coin-deposit system like the one at Aldi’s or the wheel-locking system used by Price Chopper. There was also talk at the meeting of putting a contact form on the city website for people to report unclaimed carts.
The ordinance previously went before the board in February but was sent back to committee amidst questions about why the onus was on the businesses to collect the carts and why the city wasn’t going after the people taking them and leaving them in their neighborhoods. Neary said he assembled a sheet addressing those questions.
“Ultimately, the cart is the business’ property,” he said “It’s their responsibility to get it if they’re offering it to their customers.”
Neary noted that the previous ordinance included a $50 fine for taking a cart off a store’s premises.
“That’s never, as far as (City Attorney Matthew Bloomer) and I can tell, been implemented or issued,” he said. Neary said actively going after the people taking the carts would create a burden on the city attorney’s office and the fines would likely go unpaid. He also said it was “a stretch” to refer to taking the carts as “theft,” but that the fine for cart removal will remain on the books.
“It is still technically illegal,” he said. “If a retailer wants to press charges, they can do that. We’re not going to take that away, but ultimately that’s not going to get us anywhere.”
Other board members at the meeting agreed that a prohibition on people taking carts was effectively unenforceable.
“What are you going to arrest — 22 ladies at the Bardwell?” Board member Sharon Davis asked.
Neary said there was hope, though, of reducing the use of carts by people without cars trying to get their groceries home. He said he expects updates on the Marble Valley Regional Transit routes will include shopper-friendly stops and an increase in the amount of cargo riders are allowed to bring with them.
Neary said the issue would remain in committee so they can discuss how the ordinance is working once it takes effect and they can look at adjustments if necessary.
