A Brandon man is being held without bail after he allegedly fired a gun at someone on Saturday night. No one was injured in the incident, police said.
Cale P. Quenneville Jr., 26, is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday in Rutland criminal court. He is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony, and two misdemeanors: reckless endangerment and driving with a criminally suspended license, according to a news release from Brandon Police.
Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at Conway Terrace in Brandon on Saturday at about 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found that multiple shots had been fired during an altercation, according to the release. Investigation revealed that the suspect, who was identified as Quenneville, had fired multiple rounds at a person as he was driving away from Conway Terrace, police said. They said several rounds entered into two separate residences, which were occupied by several people, but there were no injuries. Property damage was done to two mobile homes as well as a vehicle, police said. Investigators said Quenneville was taken into custody after turning himself in at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.
During the course of the investigation, two vehicles were seized. On Sunday, Brandon Police said they would be applying for search warrants to further the investigation.
