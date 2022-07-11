After more than two years of delays, “Shrek the Musical” will finally take the stage at The Paramount Theatre in Rutland this weekend.
The show, a co-production of The Paramount Players and Grace Congregational Church, is a musical adaptation of the popular 2001 animated family comedy about an ogre who falls in love with a princess.
First announced in late 2019, the production was delayed due to the pandemic.
Jeff Hull, theater instructor at Otter Valley Union High School, will direct a cast of about 40 people that ranges in ages from 8 to almost 80.
Hull said the production will feature several large dance routines, including a tap number.
“It’s a very technically driven show,” he said, adding it will also feature a large fire-breathing dragon.
Despite the delays, he said the majority of the principal cast remained committed.
Hull said he came on board a bit later when Eric Mallette, the show’s original director and a former student of Hull’s, stepped aside after he was promoted to executive director of The Paramount.
“We’ve been trying to do something together down here (at The Paramount) off and on for a few years now. Nothing’s ever really timed out right until this hit,” he said.
Mallette, who stayed on as the show’s producer, said the collaboration between Grace and the Paramount represented “the very best of Rutland — talent, dedication, volunteerism.”
“The Rutland region has an abundance of talent and we are proud to showcase them here on our historic stage,” he said.
Hull said the cast has been rehearsing for six weeks.
“They’re a very committed group of actors,” he said.
But while the cast has officially been rehearsing for that long, some actors, like Matt Riley — who plays the lead role of Shrek — have spent the past two years preparing.
Riley, who has performed in past Paramount Players productions, including “Mama Mia” in 2019, said he was eager to audition for the role.
“If there’s ever a role that I was born to play, it’s the giant ogre,” he joked.
Riley said he’s used the production delays to hone his singing skills by taking voice lessons and singing to livestock, including cows.
“They’re not a great audience,” he said. “Very attentive, very little feedback.”
Riley said he was grateful to have community theater return to Rutland, adding the rehearsals have been a fulfilling experience.
“Realizing how much of an important part of my life it is and how much an important part of the community theater is, as far as building community, building friendships and celebrating the vast array of talent that we have in this town, I’d just forgotten how much rehearsal can be a part of life that is deeply fulfilling and gives you that chance to connect with people in a different way,” he said.
Riley said the music, which is scored for the stage, offers more depth to the production than the familiar pop songs from the movie.
“I think people are going to be really blown away at the scope and scale of what this local production company, who has had two years off, is capable of doing,” he said.
Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church, serves as the production’s musical director.
Stout said he was part of what he dubbed the “Grace Church Music Team,” composed of his associate Diane Chartrand, and Ben Green, who will conduct the 16-piece orchestra.
Stout said a silver lining of the pandemic was that it gave the cast time to rehearse.
“They’ve all arrived knowing the music backwards. So it’s been a wonderful thing to actually submerge ourselves in the actual finer details, which rarely do you get that luxury,” he said.
He said the actors will be accompanied by upbeat, contemporary songs.
“It’s a very colorful musical score — lots of different percussion instruments,” he said.
Particularly colorful is one song featuring Shrek and Princess Fiona, which includes an extended flatulent interlude.
“My keyboard has all the sound effects, which is, to be honest with you, one of the reasons I wanted to do it,” he said. “I go from playing Bach and Mozart and Haydn and all this, and the other extreme is I’m playing farting sounds for Shrek.”
Stout credited Mallette with choosing a show like “Shrek” as the first production coming out of the pandemic.
“It’s a real release in so many ways — a great family show, lots of fun for the kids,” he said.
Mallette agreed, adding, “The morals rooted within this story are timely: acceptance, family, love — oh, and there’s a dragon.”
The Paramount Players and Grace Congregational Church will present “Shrek the Musical” at The Paramount Theater on July 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15-$30 per person. Visit paramountvt.org for more information.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.