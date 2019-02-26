SHREWSBURY — While the town will see a significantly increased budget if voters approve what's on the ballot, the amount to be raised by taxes will significantly decrease.
This year's proposed budget is $1,499,670, an increase of $500,310, or 50 percent, over the current budget of $999,360.
The amount to be raised by taxes, however, is $501,505, a decrease of $174,964, or about 35 percent less than this year's amount to be raised from taxes of $676,469.
Other appropriations on the ballot, including a combined $70,000 for the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department's operating and equipment reserve funds and $50,000 for the town's road equipment fund, would raise the budget by $158,542, but there are only small changes in those various funds. The Rutland Regional Ambulance Service and the Shrewsbury Library,are almost level funded from last year, and the Rutland County Parent Child Center has reduced its request by $100 in the proposed budget.
One of the largest items on the proposed budget is almost $600,000 for the relocation of a part of Cold River Road, but the town has received a grant from Vermont Emergency Management for some of that work.
An advisory question about climate change is on the warning, to be voted by Australian ballot: “Whereas the state of Vermont is making insufficient progress toward its stated goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Vermont's use by 85 to 95 percent renewable energy by 2050, shall the town urge the state to set firm interim goals and move decisively to meet these in a way that is clear and fair to all citizens?”
There are no contested races in Shrewsbury this year.
Shrewsbury is part of the Mill River Unified Union School District.
The informational meeting for municipal matters will take place at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House on March 4 at 6 p.m.
Voting on all matters on the ballot, including elected officials and budget items, will take place on March 5 at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
— Patrick McArdle
