BURLINGTON — A Shrewsbury man will go to prison for eight years for fatally shooting his longtime girlfriend at their Cold River Road home in February 2016.
Frank A. Weir, 57, glared defiantly at family members of the victim, Donna Marzilli, as he was escorted out of U.S. District Court in Burlington by federal marshals. The stare-down drew the attention of court personnel and others.
A statement read on behalf of the family during the hearing had requested Weir remain in prison for the rest of his life due to the ongoing domestic abuse and control he inflicted on Marzilli during their 27-year relationship. Weir was called “evil” and “gutless” in the family statement.
“He does not deserve to be free again,” according to the statement that the family asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella to read to the judge.
Marzilli, 57, was shot in the chest after a night the couple spent drinking, officials said. She had worked nearby at Pierce’s Store.
The Marzilli family who came from Brockton, Massachusetts, said they plan to be in Rutland on Wednesday when Weir is scheduled to formally plead guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland to second-degree murder, records show.
The family statement, which included a poem from sister-in-law Jeannie Marzilli, said Weir would listen to Marzilli's phone calls, read her emails, steal her paychecks and “he called his mommy” after the fatal shooting.
Under the signed plea agreement, Weir is scheduled to receive a sentence of 20 years to life in prison with all but eight years suspended. Weir is expected to be on probation for the remainder of his sentence.
Weir reached a plea agreement with state and federal prosecutors. It would resolves the state murder charge and the two counts for illegal federal firearms involving a machine gun with an obliterated serial number.
On Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court, Weir received a federal sentence of 65 months in prison for possessing an unregistered 45-caliber Thompson machine gun in February 2016. Judge Christina Reiss also imposed a concurrent sentence of 60 months because the machine gun, a U.S. Navy model made in 1928, had an obliterated serial number.
Reiss told Weir he will be on federal supervised release for three years once he is discharged from prison. She also imposed $200 in court costs.
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to the rural home at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2016, after receiving a call from a man saying he had been in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, police said. They said the caller, later identified as Weir, reported Marzilli had been shot and was believed dead.
Weir allegedly told the police dispatcher, “You need to come up here right now; my girlfriend pulled a gun on me, and I grabbed it out of her hand, and I shot her.”
About two weeks after the shooting, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy charged Weir with second-degree murder, but in a procedural matter, the case was dismissed last September so the federal prosecution could take the lead. The agreement was that once Weir was sentenced in federal court, the murder charge would be refiled.
By the U.S. attorney’s office taking the lead, Weir will begin his sentence in federal prison, which has better medical facilities for his needs, Reiss noted. The judge agreed to recommend Weir serve his sentence at the Devens, Massachusetts, federal prison, which has a medical center as part of the complex.
While the machine gun was not used in the murder, Perella, the prosecutor, stated the firearm case called for a severe penalty. Federal sentencing guidelines had recommended somewhere between 30 and 37 months, but Perella said more than five years was appropriate based on the facts of the case.
In his sentencing memorandum, Perella noted, “The defendant’s possession of an arsenal of firearms while being a domestic abuser significantly increased the risk of serious harm to Donna Marzilli.”
Citing another federal case, he said, “Domestic violence often escalates in severity over time … and the presence of firearms increases the likelihood that it will escalate to homicide.”
Perella said a national study showed “when a gun was in the house, an abused woman was six times more likely than other abused woman to be killed.”
Vermont State Police have said a .40-caliber semiautomatic Glock handgun found at the scene was used in the homicide.
The bullet caused substantial damage to Marzilli's left lung, causing internal bleeding, before exiting the back of her body, according to Dr. Steven Shapiro, Vermont’s chief medical examiner.
Weir had 48 firearms at his home, Judge Reiss noted during the hearing.
Reiss said the plea agreement paperwork didn't indicate whether the federal and state sentences were intended to run concurrently or consecutively. Perella said he thought it was up to the state judge in the murder case, but he agreed with defense lawyer Peter Langrock that the intention was for the penalties to be served concurrently.
Langrock said Weir had failed to follow federal gun laws.
“He had no respect for gun laws, and he committed a murder,” Langrock said. In his sentencing memo, Langrock said it was unclear because Weir’s recollection was compromised at the time.
Weir, when given a chance to address the court, opted to remain silent.
Reiss said while Weir may have been drinking before the shooting, he was alert enough to walk across the road and discard a marijuana pipe, rolling papers and a magazine to a firearm in the snow.
State Police Detective Jeffrey Stephenson tracked the footprints across the road and into the woods where he located the discarded items as the snow was falling, police said.
Neighbors said Weir was an extreme alcoholic, State Police Detective Sgt. Jacob Zorn said in a court affidavit. Another neighbor reported he started drinking hard liquor first thing in the morning, Zorn said.
