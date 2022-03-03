SHREWSBURY — The budget of about $1,145,100 was easily passed on Tuesday by a vote of 259-55.
All other appropriations on the ballot also were approved by strong margins.
A question on the ballot, “Shall the town of Shrewsbury be required, following notification from the Public Utility Commission, to inform its residents when sources of radiofrequency radiation, such as that emitted from cell towers and antennas, are being proposed for installation or modification with(in) the town limits,” was approved 255-59.
For elected office, incumbent Adrienne Raymond, won a close race to represent Shrewsbury on the Mill River Unified Union School Board, defeating Kristine Billings, 171-143. Raymond is chairwoman of the board.
There were write-in votes for a number of offices including select board, auditor and lister.
