The Charter and Ordinance Committee continued to wrestle with a sign ordinance Tuesday evening, agreeing in principle to allow roof signs but continued to wrangle over electronic message boards
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, the committee chairwoman, presented a number of changes based on input from fellow board members, community members and “sign experts.”
It was the first meeting in several months on the proposed ordinance, which was originally drafted by the planning commission. Members of the Board of Aldermen had raised a number of concerns about the initial draft, and Mattis’ rewrite was an attempt to reconcile them.
Mattis opened by running through a number of small changes. She said she didn’t support the four-day limit on leaving up posters, and nobody on the committee argued. She said she added a provision allowing off-site signs for events such as the farmers’ market or Art in the Park that get a special events permit from the city.
The first point that drew significant discussion was roof signs. Alderman Chris Ettori said he was not sure he wanted to prohibit them, as called for in the planning commission draft.
“I can understand why we want to review them, but I like CJ’s sign,” he said. “I think it goes. I don’t think we should prohibit them altogether.”
Mattis said there were not many roof signs in the city, and that she liked the ones in place. Nobody spoke up in favor of disallowing them.
The board already had decided to allow internally illuminated signs, but Mattis suggested disallowing them at houses used for home occupation. Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey noted that it gets dark this time of year during what are normal business hours for businesses such as home hair salons. The committee agreed on restricting illumination to within a half-hour of operating times.
Electronic message boards, or EMBs, were a stickier subject.
“Twenty years from now, what I really do not want, is a city full of EMBs,” Mattis said, saying she that felt they damaged the city’s character and arguing to limit them to South Main Street and possibly Woodstock Avenue. “I don’t think they belong on North Main Street and I don’t think there are any on North Main Street. ... West Street is free of them, and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Ettori said he hesitated to limit them that much, arguing for matching the restrictions on internally illuminated signs. Ultimately, they agreed the topic would need further discussion.
Ettori thanked Mattis for the effort she put into the rewrite. “This is a good approach, and I wish more of our members were here to participate in the conversation,” he said.
