LEICESTER — The Forest Service has decided not to approve a proposal to build a 1.5-story, propane-heated hut near Silver Lake.

“I have decided to discontinue the analysis associated with the Silver Lake Hut Project and not approve the special use request for the proposed hut design at the proposed location,” wrote Christopher Mattrick, district ranger for the Middlebury Ranger District of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest, in a decision released on Friday.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.