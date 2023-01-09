LEICESTER — The Forest Service has decided not to approve a proposal to build a 1.5-story, propane-heated hut near Silver Lake.
“I have decided to discontinue the analysis associated with the Silver Lake Hut Project and not approve the special use request for the proposed hut design at the proposed location,” wrote Christopher Mattrick, district ranger for the Middlebury Ranger District of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forest, in a decision released on Friday.
The proposal drew a fair amount of public controversy over the summer with a three-hour public forum being held in June at Café Provence in Brandon.
The hut was proposed by the Moosalamoo Association, with help from the Vermont Huts Association.
RJ Thompson, executive director of Vermont Huts Association, told the Herald in June that the definition of “hut” varies from person to person, but generally they’re considered to be any four-sided structure with heat and a place to sleep, located near a recreation trail.
The hut that was being contemplated here would have been a 16-foot by 32-foot insulated building with a propane-fueled cooking area — complete with basic cooking gear — and mattresses to sleep 10 people.
According to Thompson, it was expected that the hut would draw $26,933 annually with expenses coming in at around $12,000. Moosalamoo Association and the Vermont Huts Association would have then split the remaining $14,000 with some of that going to the Fostering Outdoor Recreation, Education, Sustainability and Teamwork (FOREST) program, which brings underrepresented community members out to huts like these for a few nights.
Those opposed to the project felt the hut as proposed was far less “rustic” than the associations were making it out to be, and they believed its presence would harm the experience one finds at the secluded lake.
Some also criticized the process the Forest Service was using to vet the project, saying there were too many exemptions made, and that the hut as proposed shouldn’t be allowed there if the Forest Service follows its own guidelines and rules.
Mattrick’s decision indicates that the public’s feelings on the matter were a factor in not moving forward with analyzing the project or approving it. He stated that although the hut would benefit the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area and the Green Mountain National Forest, “the proposed hut design and location might tangibly alter the experience of the users approaching Silver Lake on the Goshen and Leicester Hollow Trails, as well as the Silver Lake Campground itself.”
According to Mattrick, the Forest Plan for the Moosalamoo area allows for projects like these under special permits. He stated that the Forest Service will work with the public and groups who want to put a hut somewhere in the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area.
“We’re planning to try and find an alternative location and work with members of the public, the Moosalamoo Association, and obviously the Forest Service to see what we can find,” Thompson said on Monday.
He said that while this decision wasn’t surprising, the Vermont Hut Association and Moosalamoo Association still have to take some time and rethink their next proposal and how they’ll involve the public.
This project drew many comments from the public, both in favor of the hut and against it, Mattrick wrote in the decision. Thompson said the feedback did give everyone a better sense of what people want and what they don’t.
He said he’s not certain where the next hut proposal will be.
“It sounds like there were a couple of comments in there that pointed to somewhere like Goshen Dam or Sugar Hill Reservoir or somewhere in that vicinity, so we’ll explore that and others I’m sure,” he said.
Galina Chernaya, one of the leading voices of the opposition to the hut, said Monday that she and others were pleased to hear of this decision. They say they hope this will lead to the Forest Service and others doing more to engage the public earlier on in the process for any proposals within the management area.
