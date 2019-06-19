MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott signed a single-use plastic bag ban into law Monday that bans plastic bags at the point of sale in stores across the state. The law also prohibits take-out and food containers made of expanded polystyrene foam — often incorrectly called styrofoam — and requires restaurants to only provide straws upon request.
Mary Cohen, the executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, feels the law is reasonable and hopes it will have a positive environmental impact.
“We need to take care of our environment, and keeping harmful plastics out of our waterways can only be a good thing,” she said. “As a community, we’re going to need to start remembering our reusable bags.”
Cohen said the law is not a complete ban on single-use plastics, which she said would make it easier to implement next July. The legislation provides some exceptions including for dry cleaner bags and smaller plastic bags for vegetables at grocery stores. Hospitals, nursing homes and hospices are exempt from the straw provision of the law.
The president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, Erin Sigrist, said while the retail community generally supports the legislation as written, there are a few aspects of the law she feels could use further clarification.
For example, the legislation requires stores to charge 10 cents for paper bags, but does not provide a definition for which size paper bags stores must charge for.
“It’s difficult for small retailers to understand why they have to charge the same amount for two very different bags,” she said. “It has nothing to do with the plastic bag ban and everything to do with regulating retailers and telling them how much they should charge.”
Also, Sigrist said the VRGA will work next year to make it optional for small businesses to charge for paper bags.
However, Sigrist said, a statewide law will be easier for the retail industry than a combination of smaller regulations.
“We have no interest in a patchwork of regulations across the state,” she said. “It’s difficult to manage the different ordinances town by town. We could have 251 different regulations statewide about the kind of bag you can use.”
Local retailers of all sizes voiced support for the law, including big grocery stores such as Hannaford.
“We are supportive of efforts to eliminate single-use bags and to encourage the use of reusable bags,” said Ericka Dodge, an external communications manager at Hannaford.
Dodge added that across the five states where Hannaford operates, many municipalities have already enacted plastic bag bans, and states like Maine and New York also have statewide bans on the way.
“For us it’s just about flipping the switch for a greater number of stores,” she said.
Dodge said Hannaford fully supports the 10-cent charge on paper bags because paper, while biodegradable, still takes energy to produce and transport.
Rutland City Democratic Rep. William Notte said he would have preferred a 5-cent paper bag charge, but that he supported the bill in the House.
Notte manages Phoenix Books in downtown Rutland, which went plastic-free in January 2018.
“For us the transition was very easy. I’ve seen a real shift in customer expectations since the store opened,” he said. “At this point the majority of our customers do not want a bag at all.”
This law came as some cities and towns were already working on similar local ordinances regarding plastic use. In Montpelier, the local government submitted a request to the Legislature this year to include a plastic ban in their municipal charter. However, because a statewide law was in the works, Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson said the State House never took up their charter change request.
“Our plastic bag ban was arguably broader in some ways because there was sort of a catchall there that would have allowed us to regulate other single-use plastics,” Watson said.
However, now that the statewide law has passed, Watson wants to see how it goes before possibly continuing with further local legislation.
“This is going to be a big change not just for Montpelier but for the entire state,” she said. “I think it’s probably wise for us to see how this transition goes.”
Watson also said she is proud of Montpelier’s leadership on the issue.
“It’s a huge win for us as a community,” she said. “Our votes on that charter amendment were helpful in making it more politically acceptable to pass something like this, so I think we had a real hand in making this change for the entire state.”
