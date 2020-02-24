This Town Meeting Day, a trio of newcomers are challenging three incumbents in the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners race.
Incumbents Kam Johnston, Alison Notte and Matthew Olewnik will face off against Brittany Cavacas, Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa for 3 three-year seats.
Brittany Cavacas
Cavacas, a health-care administrator and founder of Girls with Dreams — a statewide anti-bullying and empowerment network for grades four through 12 — said she believes Rutland City has a “great school system” but thinks it “could be better.”
She said stability at Rutland Middle School is one issue she’s paying attention to. She cited the school’s struggle with administrative turnover in recent years.
Cavacas said new RMS principal Patricia Beaumont is doing “a wonderful job,” and she is looking forward to Bill Olsen taking over as superintendent.
However, she said, “little things are being forgotten” because those big issues have been taking priority.
While she acknowledged bullying issues from last year are being addressed, she said it’s important not to lose sight of them.
When asked if she supports the proposed school budget, Cavacas said she needs to reexamine it before she can say definitively. She did say that she believes fiscal responsibility and meeting the needs of students should be balanced, not at odds.
If elected, Cavacas said she wants “students to be a voice” in the district, and will do what is best for them.
“I tend to be a very open and honest person. I don’t play sides,” she said, adding that she will “listen to anybody and everybody.”
Cavacas is the daughter of School Board member Hurley Cavacas.
Kam Johnston
After one term on the school board, Johnston said he has learned the importance of patience and teamwork.
“You have to take things slowly,” he said.
Johnston touted his efforts in his first term to bring more transparency to the board. He also said he has brought a willingness to “ask the questions that are on most people’s minds” as well as to represent other people’s interests even if it means taking unpopular views.
He said he is also pleased with the board taking the initiative to hold implicit bias training.
If reelected, he said he hopes to continue his work toward creating an inspector general position, which would objectively investigate and report on issues within the district.
Johnston said that while he cast the sole vote against the proposed school budget, he does not oppose it and thinks it will pass.
However, he said he thinks the budget “could have been better.” He said the district needs a capital plan in place and fears that a lack of specificity in some line-item cuts could lead to increases in future budgets.
Kevin Kiefaber
With 20 years experience in education as a guidance counselor — most recently at Clarendon Elementary School — Kiefaber said he understands how schools work.
“It seems like a good fit for my experience and abilities,” said Kiefaber, who now works as a clinician case manager at Rutland Mental Health.
“In general, Rutland schools do a lot of good things,” he said.
However, he said issues at Rutland Middle School over the past year have raised concerns for him over student safety and well-being.
“I want to make opportunities for all students to feel comfortable with the education they are getting,” Kiefaber said, explaining that while “there are good teachers and staff there,” there is room for improvement.
Kiefaber said he supports the budget.
“From what I understand, there was not a lot of room for flexibility,” he said, citing fixed costs such as health care, that are outside the board’s control.
“Investing in our children’s education is the most important thing we can spend money on,” he said.
Alison Notte
After two terms, Notte, an ambulatory-care pharmacist at RRMC, said she has learned a lot about education and would build on that experience in a third term.
She pointed to board accomplishments, including establishing a performance-improvement initiative and addressing diversity and inclusion issues in order to “find ways to meet students’ needs.”
If reelected, Notte said she plans to forge ahead with the creation of a district diversity and equity council.
She said the prospect of a new superintendent presents a “great opportunity to move the school and board forward.”
Notte said she voted in favor of the budget and supports it. She called the process “challenging,” but said the board kept costs at a minimum.
However, she said that even with cuts the budget was up due to increased costs for employee contracts and health care — two factors the board is unable to control.
Notte noted that even with the increase, for every dollar spent on education Rutland City only pays 25 cents due to the city’s low tax yield; the balance comes out of the state education fund.
“I will keep working for the community and students and put everyone’s best interests forward,” she said.
Matt Olewnik
A social studies and civics teacher at West Rutland High School, Olewnik said he brings an educator’s perspective to the board.
In his two terms as a commissioner, he said he has come to understand the importance of schools continuing to develop innovative, modern and engaging curriculum and experiences for students that will give them the skills needed to succeed in the real world. He said city schools are doing a lot of this work already.
Olewnik said he is proud of the work done in recent years to “reorient the vision and mission of the school to make sure its goals are more relevant to the 21 century.”
If reelected, he is eager to work with the new superintendent to “address the needs of the student population,” including meeting the appropriate needs of high-needs students.
Olewnik said he voted in favor of the budget.
“I think it is a really responsible budget,” he said, noting the struggle of contending with fixed costs like a 12.9% health insurance increase and continued increases to special education. “There’s not always a lot of fat to trim.”
“My interest in the school board is community service,” Olewnik said. “That’s what drives me.”
Cathy Solsaa
A candidate for the school board about a decade ago, Solsaa is ready to give it another shot.
With three children who went through city schools now in college, she said she now has the time to run.
“I want to be of service,” she said.
She has been regularly attending school board meetings since last spring.
“I feel really passionate about equity and inclusion,” said Solsaa, adding that it has been a big topic in the Rutland community recently and she wants to see more focus on it.
A certified bookkeeper, who works for her husband’s business, she said she believes her fiscal skills would be an asset to the board.
Solsaa said she supports the proposed school budget. She questioned the “strength of emotion” with which the five incumbents for the City Board of Aldermen said they did not support it at last week’s aldermanic forum.
She said she thinks schools should be considered part of a city’s infrastructure as they are a key factor in attracting new families to the city.
If elected she said she’d like to build a more “cohesive” and “collaborative” relationship between the School Board and the Board of Aldermen.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.