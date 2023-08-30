BURLINGTON — A sixth defendant wanted on federal drug charges in connection with a narcotics investigation sparked by a fatal overdose at the Highlander Motel in Rutland last fall has been arrested.
Michael D. Shively, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court this week to three felony counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl. The sales were on Dec. 1, 2022, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, the indictment said.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Shively detained pending trial following a detention request by the prosecution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason M. Turner said Shively was a danger to the community and a risk to flee. Turner noted that Shively is believed to be an active user of controlled substances, including cocaine and opiates. Turner said it appeared to the arresting agents that Shively was under the influence of opiates, and admitted that he had used “everything” the day he was arrested. He confirmed that it included cocaine and opiates, Turner wrote.
Turner also noted that Shively has pending state felony drug distribution charges in court, and he has at least one incident of failing to appear in court for the case. He was under a judge’s order not to use or possess controlled substances, but he is not charged in federal court with making sales while on release, Turner said.
Defense lawyer Kevin M. Henry did not object for the time being, but left the door open to seek approval for a possible release plan. He asked for two months to investigate the case and consider filing pre-trial motions.
The evidence is strong against Shively because it includes audio and video recordings of the three drug sales, court records show.
A federal grand jury in Burlington indicted him on the three charges Aug. 24, but the records were sealed until he could be arrested. He was brought before Doyle last Friday, but was in no shape to proceed and the case was continued until Monday, records show.
The Vermont Drug Task Force has said it had conducted about two dozen purchases of illegal drugs from multiple people in various rooms at the Highlander Motel between December 2022 and June 2023, records show.
Authorities said they continue to seek more suspects in the seven-month investigation into distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Rutland area.
Tina-Marie Mound, 61, her daughter, Brittany Fields, 31, and their friend, Bradley A. Saldi, 43, all of Rutland, were arrested July 6 on drug trafficking charges as part of the joint federal, state and local investigation, court records show.
Mound faces three felony counts of sale of fentanyl; Fields has been indicted for one sale each of fentanyl and crack cocaine; Saldi has been charged with four sales of crack cocaine and one of fentanyl, records show.
They have pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to the charges, and all are being detained as a danger to the community.
The joint drug investigation at the Highlander Motel at 203 North Main St. began after Rutland City Police reported officers responded to the motel for what appeared to be a fatal overdose in Room 20 in October 2022. Mound, Fields and her boyfriend, Shively, were residing at the time in the room at the no-frills motel.
Also charged in the investigation are Kyle Goodrich, 33, and Stephanie Horvath, 38, who have been living in Rutland recently. They were named in a three-count federal indictment for distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Horvath and Goodrich, formerly of Danby, pleaded not guilty to charges of knowingly and intentionally distributing the two drugs May 15 and also with selling crack cocaine June 15.
Goodrich also denied a separate count of selling crack cocaine on April 7.
Rutland Town Police arrested the pair after coming across them in the parking lot of a business on U.S. 7 South about 10 p.m. Aug. 9.