BURLINGTON — A sixth defendant wanted on federal drug charges in connection with a narcotics investigation sparked by a fatal overdose at the Highlander Motel in Rutland last fall has been arrested.

Michael D. Shively, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court this week to three felony counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl. The sales were on Dec. 1, 2022, Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, the indictment said.

