Next week could be the only time it’s good news when Arson comes to downtown.
The Arson coming to West Street in this case, is a skateboard shop promoting the skateboard culture.
Started in Manchester in 2019, the store is expanding to a second site for a trial run said owner Bill Strecker.
“We’re really community based. We love being part of the community and having families count on us for all sorts of things. We’re real excited to be part of it in Rutland,” he said.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development for the Rutland Region, said it was exciting to see another business opening downtown.
“(A new business) draws more people downtown and the more people that come downtown the more businesses will want to be here. It becomes an experience because you can go to different boutique shops. (Arson) is really one-of-a-kind shop. People will want to come and browse and see what it’s all about,” he said.
Arson in Manchester opened in conjunction with the town’s skate park around Labor Day weekend 2019.
The name is based on its location in a former fire station on Center Hill Road.
“I was on a committee for that park for eight years and as it was getting completed, I didn’t want an outlet to open up that wouldn’t be involved in the community,” Strecker said.
A number of national retailers have outlet stores in Manchester that have attracted tourists to the community.
After quitting his day job, Strecker opened Arson and said he now believes the store is a “great community resource.”
Strecker said visitors to the store had told him they had not come to Manchester until they found out about the skatepark and Arson. But once in town, they ate at local restaurants and shopped at Northshire stores.
“I’m hoping we can do the same thing up there or at least give a positive face to skateboarding up there in Rutland,” he said.
Strecker described Arson in Manchester as a family clothing store but said its focus was on “skateboarding culture.”
“We have skateboards and equipment, safety equipment, but we also have clothing for the whole family, youth and adult sizes. … Not everybody skateboards, but everyone knows about skateboard culture. That’s what we’re bringing,” he said.
Strecker said Arson is a store for parents, but also has what a “core skateboarder” would need to pursue the sport.
An important difference between the stores is that the Manchester store, being near a skatepark, can offer lessons and clinics, but that won’t be immediately available in Rutland except for those who can travel to Manchester.
“The park is a walkable distance from our shop here (in Manchester) so that’s part of what we do, but I think a big enough need for the culture side of things and the actual apparel and the actual boards and things that we’re going to do OK without a park up there,” he said.
Strecker said he’s hoping to be open by June 16, with hours from noon to 8 p.m. every day but Monday and Tuesday, when Arson will be closed.
With skateboarding added to the Olympics, Strecker said the sport was growing in popularity and legitimacy but also noted that outdoor activity might also benefit from what’s expected to be a reduction in pandemic-related restrictions over the summer.
“I’m excited. People want to get outside. We want kids off their phones and people off their phones. It’s really an all-age thing. We’re into it, yeah,” he said.
See arsonshop.com online for more information about Arson.
