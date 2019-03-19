MONTPELIER — For almost three hours Tuesday, Rutland County residents and members of the slate industry, some sporting shirts emblazoned with “5th Generation Vermont Quarriers,” testified before the Act 250 Commission regarding potential changes to Vermont’s land use law.
The new regulations would establish extraction baselines, repeal dormant quarries’ grandfathered status, require permits for changes to quarries while requiring quarry owners to inform others of their mining intentions and registration, and be added to the natural resources atlas.
“We believe these changes are unnecessary and will place a heavy burden on the slate industry,” said Craig Markcrow, owner of Vermont Structural Slate. “Slate quarries are valuable, legacy assets to all Vermonters — why enact legislation that will make them far less likely to be viable?”
The general stance of quarriers was that most of the companies in the slate industry are well-intentioned and belong as a permanent fixture in the Vermont landscape.
“My company was actually incorporated in 1866,” Markcrow said. “Even our teams in the town of Fair Haven are known as the ‘Slaters.’”
Annette Smith, of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, showed a Google maps sky view of the western Rutland County slate quarry areas, with wide swaths of gray quarries and deep blue pits next to them. Wells resident Lou Magnani, of Castleton, spoke about how quarry owners should try to be “good stewards” of the land and make efforts to reclaim the land they mined by filling the holes back in.
While Beverly Tatko, of Sheldon Slate, Sean Camara, of Camara Slate, Charlie Brown, of Brown Orchards and Slate, and Richard Hill, of Greenstone Slate, indicated there were fewer complaints, problems and waste, and rare incidents of property damage, West Pawlet residents Kim and Josh Gaschel told a different story. The couple moved to West Pawlet almost two years ago.
“Nothing against slate, this is not going to prevent them from doing their business,” Kim Gaschel said as she called for removal of the Act 250 exemption for slate quarries. “(This is) just to ensure we have protections as homeowners.”
The house the Gaschels found for their family of five was a fixer-upper at a good price with apple trees and a big back yard.
The problem was, Kim Gaschel said no one informed them that the quarry just behind their backyard could reopen at any moment.
Nine months later, it did.
“(Blasting) was every day, including weekends,” Kim Gaschel said of quarrying during the fall of 2017.
The quarriers bulldozed over wetlands and harassed the family, Gaschel said, and neighbors told her wells had previously dried up as a result of quarrying.
But the town wouldn’t help her, Gaschel said, and instead called the interaction a “neighborly dispute,” which meant she would have to take on the deep-pocketed industry on her own.
“There was no way of knowing,” Kim Gaschel said. “You need to be 500 feet from a residence to fire off a gun, but they can use high explosives next door to where my children are playing with no regulation?”
The Gaschels repeated that they had nothing against the slate industry, but they, their neighbors and their neighborhoods had no shield from the financial and physical imposition of re-opened slate quarries, and called for Act 250 to remove the exemption so slate quarries would have to file for permits in order to blast.
“We are the future of Vermont,” Kim Gaschel said. “Our kids are the future of Vermont. The families are the future. This is the past of Vermont, and it’s to be respected. … If you want people to come to this state, you have to give us some kind of recourse.”
Markcrow said the restrictions would limit quarries in that their nature is to grow. He said quarries must be allowed to remain considered “open” and available for retrieving certain slate varieties depending on public demand.
Removing the exemption and imposing permit requirements could make quarrying altogether unfeasible, Markcrow said, and the families operating the quarries don’t possess the means for legal counsel or engineers to come in and make sure their operations abide by the proposed new standards.
As quarry owners were required to register their quarries in the mid-’90s, he argued, providing adjacent and prospective property owners notice of quarrying operations should not be their responsibility, but be understood or learned by the property owner.
The vast majority of slate quarries have blasted with no problems, Markcrow said, and without the proposed changes to Act 250, he said the industry was already regulated enough.
“We are aware of a few neighbors, less than 10, probably more like five, are vocally opposed to the slate industry,” Markcrow said.
He went on to explain that western Rutland County and some of Washington County, New York, was home to most of the viable slate in Vermont, and as slate runs in established veins though the Earth, there is no risk of any other quarries popping up anywhere.
The industry already grapples with foreign imports and economic struggles, having to cut staff, and in the case of Maine, close slate quarries down, he said
“We estimate that there are around 300 people (in our area) who work directly with slate companies,” Markcrow said. “Our region is the most important slate-producing region in the country.”
The slate companies, as opposed to the granite and marble companies, remained family-centered operations, selling most of their slate products — especially the green, red, purple and gray slate that could only be found in Vermont and New York — over state lines.
“Slate production should be encouraged, not restricted,” Markcrow said. “It’s a recyclable material, it’s natural and it’s beautiful.”
Water and stone are used to extract the slate, Markcrow said. He said quarriers practice “slow quarrying,” being as gentle as they can, to produce sustainable roofing materials, countertops and other amenities.
Tatko, 84, said the slate companies needed a break in regulations to be able to compete with international markets. She said the slate community takes care to keep the water they use in good quality and small amounts by recycling it over and over again, while also constantly submitting samples for testing.
However, the Gaschels said they felt powerless to defend themselves against other slate companies that were free to blast 150 feet from their property lines.
“You need zoning for a certain height of a sign, a certain height of a windmill,” Josh Gaschel said, referring to the mountains of slate waste piled up on the sides of Pawlet roads. “Yet you can build a mountain (of slate) on any side you want without any permit?”
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
