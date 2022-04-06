FAIR HAVEN — It’s back to the ballot for the school budget in Slate Valley.
On April 13, voters in the six-town school district will once again be asked to approve a budget for fiscal year 2023 after the first attempt failed by eight votes — 853-861 — on Town Meeting Day.
The initial budget proposal was essentially flat compared to the current year, coming in at $26.2 million in expenses with education spending per equalized pupil set at $16,983, a 2.94% increase.
The revised budget trims another $33,500 bringing it down to $26,236,547. That new figure will result in education spending of $16,957 per equalized pupil, a 2.78% increase over the current year.
According to Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, the additional savings were realized after voters in the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton agreed to take ownership of Castleton Village School, which plans to close this summer. With the school off the district’s books, funds were no longer required for maintenance of the property.
“I think the budget is fair, and it’s representative of what we need in our schools,” said Olsen-Farrell. “Honestly, I’m not sure what else there is to cut.”
She said the constituents she’s heard from who voted “no” on the budget did so because of factors at the state level that are out of the district’s control.
One particular concern she regularly heard was that some voters feel taxes are too high.
Taxpayers, however, will be getting some relief thanks to a favorable tax yield forecasted by the state. In Slate Valley’s towns — which includes Castleton, Hubbardton, Fair Haven, West Haven, Benson and Orwell — that will translate to property tax decreases between 3.6% and more than 10%.
Olsen-Farrell cited low voter turnout among district families as a factor in the first budget’s failure. She said only about 20% of parents voted. She attributed the low turnout to a mix of people being busy and apathy.
“We have a tough time getting the vote out for our parents and our younger population that have kids in school,” she said. “So the individuals that are voting largely don’t have a connection to the school anymore.”
Olsen-Farrell added that she also heard from families who assumed the budget would pass easily — a dangerous assumption, she said, given how difficult it historically has been to get budgets and bonds approved in the district.
“We don’t have a strong history of passing budgets by a large margin,” she said. “So it’s going to be super important that parents get out and vote (and) that our staff get out and vote.”
Curtis Hier, a former teacher at Fair Haven Union High School who retired last year, is among those opposing the budget.
Hier manages a 136-member Facebook page titled “Slate Valley Can Do Better,” which urges people to vote down the budget because of the district’s implementation of proficiency-based grading.
“It’s not really a money issue so much as it’s quality of education (and) accountability,” he said.
Proficiency-based grading is part of a system of instruction and assessment that reports where students are in relation to specific knowledge and skills. Grades are typically assigned on a scale of 1-4, as opposed to the more familiar 100-point or A-F scale.
Support of the practice, which has been implemented in many school districts around the state, has been mixed among educators and families.
Hier called it “demotivating” to teachers and students.
He said he is using the budget to raise awareness of the issue, noting that there aren’t many other ways constituents can send a message to school leaders.
“If they were willing to put that grading system on the table, I’d be willing to support the budget,” he said.
Olsen-Farrell acknowledged Hier’s concerns but noted that Slate Valley’s implementation of proficiency-based grading does not differ greatly from surrounding school districts.
“I would certainly invite anybody to come in and have a conversation with us about this, and if there are things that we can change within the scope of the state requirement, we will certainly look to do that,” she said. “Part of the issue here is no one’s coming in to have those conversations.”
Hier argued that people aren’t engaged because some feel the School Board simply rubber stamps initiatives brought by administrators rather than helping to shape them or providing opportunities for public input.
“They talk about how people don’t want to get involved anymore but all the decisions are so cut and dried,” he said.
Given the slim margins by which budgets typically pass in the district, Hier said people who support his cause have some leverage.
“We’re sort of the swing voters, maybe,” he said.
Voters are invited to attend an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 12 in the FHUHS Band Room.
Voting will take place on Wednesday, April 13, at regular polling places throughout the district with the exception of Fair Haven, which will be at Fair Haven Grade School.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.