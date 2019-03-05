Voters from the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, the combined schools of the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union and the Orwell Town School District, approved an expenditure budget of $26,493,638 and education spending of $21,872 in a vote of 1019 to 725.
Most of the budget for deferred infrastructure improvements that Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said will be completed in increments as funding is acquired.
The property tax yield is $10,666, and this year education spending is up 3 percent, with spending per equalized pupil up 4 percent to rest at $16,068, below the state average of $16,638.
In the only contested race for Castleton school director, Timothy Smith beat out Grace “Liz” MacKay, in a vote of 667 to 649.
— Kate Barcellos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.