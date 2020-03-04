FAIR HAVEN — Voters in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District have sent the School Board a message.
On Tuesday, voters rejected a nearly $59,500,000 bond for district-wide infrastructure and facility improvements as well as a proposed budget of $26,623,041.
The bond failed 2,489-719, a margin of more than three to one. The budget fared better, falling short by 95 votes, 1,585-1,490.
Slate Valley isn’t alone. South Burlington residents overwhelmingly rejected a $209.6 million proposal to rebuild the city’s middle and high school by a vote of 6,514-1,712 Tuesday.
SVUUSD serves the towns of Benson, Castleton, Fair Haven, West Haven and Orwell.
The project would have addressed infrastructure needs at the high school, built a new district middle school, installed two new elevators at Fair Haven Grade School and potentially built a new gym and cafeteria at Orwell Village School.
As part of the plan, all seventh- and eighth-grade students were to be relocated to an autonomous middle school on the FHUHS campus and Castleton Middle School was to be leased to Castleton University.
The bond, which was the result of more than a year and a half of planning by the School Board, aimed to address numerous infrastructure needs throughout the district. Chief among them is Fair Haven Union High School, whose infrastructure needs alone are in the tens of millions of dollars, according to SVUUSD Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
“At some point you’ve got to invest in your infrastructure. And if that means we have to reconfigure to do that, then that’s what we have to do,” Olsen-Farrell said in a Feb. 10 interview.
In the same interview, SVVUSD Board Chairwoman Julie Finnegan characterized the project as an important economic investment for all towns in the district.
“You always have two choices: Increase your taxes or increase your tax base,” Finnegan said. “If people want to move here because of the school, that’s just going to help all around — all our towns — as a group.”
The plan, however, drew criticism from district residents in the weeks leading up to the vote.
On Feb. 24, nearly 100 people attended the district’s annual meeting at Fair Haven Union High School with many voicing their disapproval, characterizing the plan as extravagant and too much of a burden on taxpayers.
At the meeting, district resident Sean Burke questioned that board’s “if you build it, they will come” strategy, arguing that people look at taxes before they look at schools when considering a move to a community.
Burke said the Slate Valley area is already economically distressed, and people who are already struggling don’t need another economic burden. That sentiment seemed to carry the day Tuesday.
Former school superintendent Ray Pentkowski has been a leading critic of the bond. Speaking to the Herald Wednesday, he said “the board has to show some concern for the taxpayer.”
Pentkowski — who said he’s never voted against a school bond before — said the board did a “tremendous job conveying the needs of the district,” however, “people simply can’t afford such a large tax increase.”
He recommended the board address its various health and safety issues in phases and “not worry about a middle school right now.”
On the matter of the budget failing, he said that while he thinks the bond dragged it down, that was not his intent.
On Wednesday, Olsen-Farrell suggested the bond’s failure may have been a result of “a lack of understanding that the budget didn’t incorporate any bond costs this year.”
The proposed budget of $26,623,041, was up roughly 0.5% from the budget voters approved last year. Education spending per equalized pupil was set at $16,663.02, which was below state average of $17,133.
The main factors driving up the budget were fixed costs such as a 12.9% increase in health care costs because of a new statewide school employee health insurance, an increase in the number of students affected by trauma who are in need of social emotional support and salary increases for support staff.
Olsen-Farrell defended the salary increases, explaining that the district has some of lowest paid support staff in the region and the board made a commitment to increase salaries in order to slow high rates of turnover.
On the savings side, the budget had a planned total reduction of 2.1 full time-equivalent employees. According to Olsen-Farrell, the district has cut more than 13 positions during the past three years — mostly through attrition. The district has also gained efficiencies since merging with neighboring school districts in the last two years.
Olsen-Farrell said she met with the district’s leadership team Wednesday to discuss making recommendations for an alternative budget. The board will ultimately decide what will go back out to voters.
“There’s nothing left to cut in our current configuration,” Olsen-Farrell said, explaining that anything cut at this point would impact “student opportunities.”
Such cuts might include field trips, extracurricular activities or the district’s new universal school meal program which offers free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Olsen-Farrell said the leadership team thinks the meal program is “a critical program” and would recommend keeping it.
Finnegan said the goal would be to hold a vote on a new budget in April.
While Finnegan acknowledged that voters sent the board a message, she said she wondered “what they’re telling us.”
Voters approved a separate budget article authorizing the transfer of $200,000 from the general fund surplus balance to the capital improvements and repairs reserve fund 1,993 to 1,050.
She expressed confusion over voters passing that article but rejecting the budget to which it was tied.
“I think there was some misunderstanding there,” she said.
Finnegan said she wants to know how the board can better communicate with people in the district. She said that despite the board’s outreach efforts she felt people were still lacking information about the bond and that “misinformation was prevalent.” She dismissed rumors that the board had intentionally delayed the release of video of the Feb. 24 annual meeting in which the bond was discussed to PEG-TV, explaining that the board has no influence over how and when the public access station posts videos.
Olsen-Farrell said misinformation that spreads on social media can be “difficult to combat.”
She acknowledged what she called “trust issues” between the school officials — including the board and administration — and the community.
Moving forward with the process of revising the budget and the bond, Finnegan welcomed more involvement from residents.
The board will discuss a new strategy for the bond at its next meeting set for March 9. Finnegan invited people to attend.
She also pointed to the lack of interest in serving on the School Board and welcomed more participation. Currently, it has four vacant seats; one each in West Haven and Benson, and two in Hubbardton. None of the board members running for reelection this year faced a challenger.
While Finnegan said it was too soon to know what the board’s strategy to address the district’s many infrastructure needs will be now that the bond has failed, she is focused on finding one.
“We still have buildings to fix,” she said.
