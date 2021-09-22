CASTLETON — With Castleton Village School set to close at the end of the current academic year, the Slate Valley School Board is working to educate residents on what comes next.
The board hosted a trio of community forums on Monday and Tuesday evening to provide information about the closure and answer any questions. The in-person forums, which also were livestreamed, were held at CVS, Castleton Elementary School and Fair Haven Union High School.
In May, the board voted to close CVS as part of a district-wide reorganization plan, which will culminate with the creation of a unified middle school on the Fair Haven Union High School campus beginning in fall 2022.
In a presentation, School Board members outlined the situation and walked residents through several potential scenarios.
To close a school, the Slate Valley Unified Union School District’s articles of incorporation requires a positive vote from both the School Board and voters of the municipality in which the school is located. With the board having already voted to close CVS, Castleton voters still need to weigh in.
While taxpayers in the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton share the cost of the CVS building, the articles of agreement stipulate that only residents of the town in which the building resides are able vote on the closure.
If the Castleton residents vote “no” on closing the building, the school district will retain ownership of the building and must use it for an educational purpose.
Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said the district was not certain exactly what that educational purpose would be. She explained that while the gym could still be used for sporting events, no classes would be held in the building.
If Castleton votes “yes,” the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton would then have the right of first refusal for the property, which would be determined by voters of both towns.
If Castleton votes “yes” and towns of Castleton and Hubbardton do not want to take ownership of the building, the school district may then sell the building, per the articles of agreement.
Olsen-Farrell clarified at Tuesday’s forum that both towns have to agree by mutual consent what they want to do with the building.
The annual cost of operating CES is $170,200, according to documents presented at the forums. Board Chair Tim Smith estimated deferred maintenance costs were about $250,000; however, he noted that figure was subject to change given the current fluctuation of construction materials and labor costs.
The timing of the two votes emerged as a common topic at the forums, with School Board members and residents weighing pros and cons of holding the Castleton closure vote prior to Town Meeting Day, or holding that vote and the Castleton/Hubbardton ownership vote at the same time in March.
School Board member Julie Finnegan argued that it would be easier for school budget planning purposes if the district knew whether it would retain ownership of the building before the end of the calendar year.
“If the vote was on Town Meeting (Day), that would be difficult because we would have already set our budget for the next operating year,” she said.
However, at a different forum, Castleton resident and Select Board member Joe Mark urged against holding a vote too soon, noting the complexity of the issue and the importance that voters fully understand it.
“So this December, given that we’re about almost in October, feels like a very short timeline to conduct that educational campaign,” he said.
At one of Monday’s forums, Castleton resident Mary Drogue stated she was part of a group of residents who are interested in seeing the building be converted into some manner of community space that could used for recreational activities, educational programs and community building.
“Everybody sees that as a tremendous opportunity that will never come again. We’ll never have a building like this available for town to use or whatever we decide,” she said, adding that federal relief money potentially could be applied to such a project.
Mark welcomed Drogue’s energy and creativity, and expressed his desire to realize some of those aspirations. However, he said, the current tranche of federal money coming into local communities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act can’t be applied to projects such as this.
“It’s not kind of a blank check to the town’s to spend on whatever it is they think would improve their community, unfortunately. It would be wonderful if it were,” he said.
