FAIR HAVEN — Voters in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District have rejected a proposed budget of $26,623,041 as well as a nearly $60 million bond for district-wide infrastructure and facility improvements.
Final numbers were not available Tuesday night, but SVUUSD Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said the budget failed narrowly while the bond failed by a wide margin.
SVUUSD serves the towns of Fair Haven, Castleton, Benson, Hubbardton, West Haven and Orwell.
The project would have addressed infrastructure needs at the high school, built a new district middle school, installed two new elevators at Fair Haven Grade School and potentially built a new gym and cafeteria at Orwell Village School.
As part of the plan, all seventh- and eighth-grade students were to be relocate to an autonomous middle school on the FHUHS campus and Castleton Middle School was to be leased to Castleton University.
“Of course, I'm disappointed, especially with the budget,” said Olsen-Farrel, who characterized budget expenditures as “low.” The proposed budget was up only 0.5% over last year.
“I'll work with the board and retool the budget and infrastructure needs and go back out to voters,” she said.
A separate article authorizing the transfer of $200,000 from the general fund surplus balance to the capital improvements and repairs reserve fund passed.
The bond was a matter of debate in the district in recent weeks. Nearly 100 people attended the district's annual meeting on Feb. 24. Many voicing their disapproval of the plan, characterizing it as extravagant and too much of a burden on taxpayers.
Castleton resident Jan Buxton said she voted in favor of the bond. "You got to support the schools. My kids are grown but I still think we need to put (money) into education.”
However, Fair Haven resident Lena Walsh said she voted no on the bond. "As a taxpayer, I'm not very happy with it," she said.
