FAIR HAVEN — A flat budget and lower tax rates will provide a break to Slate Valley Unified Union School District residents.
The $26.2 million expenditure budget for fiscal year 2023 is essentially in line with the current year — down only about $10,000.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $16,983, a 2.94% increase.
“We continue to be one of the lowest spending districts in the state and in the county,” said Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
She pointed to familiar areas as drivers on the expense side, including rising fuel and utilities costs, as well as employee wages and benefits — the latter of which accounts for three-quarters of the total budget.
Olsen-Farrell said the district was able to realize around $880,000 in savings through the elimination of nearly 13 full-time equivalent positions.
Over the past five years, she said the district has seen a net reduction of 33 FTE positions.
A number of those positions in the proposed budget were reduced due to the impending middle school reorganization process, which will relocate all seventh- and eight-grade students to the Fair Haven Union High School campus beginning in the fall of next year.
Olsen-Farrell said the eliminated positions were a mix of a reduction in force of current employees and positions that had gone unfilled.
She noted that the cuts came “across the board,” including administrators and instructional staff.
As the final phase of construction for the new district middle school is set to begin, Olsen-Farrell reported none of the project’s $3.2 million in costs are reflected in the local budget thanks to the allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
“We were planning on incorporating some of it into our budget over the last couple of years but with the wild increase in construction costs, it just wouldn’t have been feasible if we didn’t have ARP ESSER monies,” she said.
Beyond that project, Olsen-Farrell said the district is still working to keep up with its aging facilities using local monies.
“We still are dealing with a lot of deferred maintenance issues across the district,” she said. “We’re trying to correct some of those as we go along.”
She noted, for example, that the high school needs to replace its elevator, which will cost about $500,000.
To that end, the district has placed an additional article on the Town Meeting Day ballot to transfer $820,000 to the capital repairs reserve fund.
On the revenue side, Finance Director Cheryl Scarzello noted an almost $600,000 decrease largely due to using less of the prior year surplus funds.
Another less significant contributing factor, she said, was a loss of special education revenue as part of the implementation of Act 173.
Passed by the legislature in 2018 to enhance the delivery of special education services, the new law shifts special education funding from a reimbursement model to a census block grant.
Implementation of the law has been deferred in recent years, and may be again this year, but Scarzello nonetheless budgeted for it. She noted the lost revenue amounts to less than $100,000.
“We’re not feeling it the way other districts are,” she said.
The flat budget is complemented by a 12.5 cent drop in the equalized tax rate for the district thanks to a projected increase in the tax yield. As a result, district towns will see decrease in tax rates between 2% and more than 10%.
Scarzello said the estimated tax rates for the district did not factor in any of the massive Education Fund surplus.
Last month, the tax department announced a $90 million surplus in the fund. Gov. Phil Scott proposed using half that amount to lower taxes and reinvesting the other half in workforce development and career technical education programs around the state. The legislature will ultimately decide how to apply those funds.
While Scarzello said that extra $45 million could result in even lower tax rates, she’s playing it safe.
“I’m trying to be realistic but conservative,” she said. “We do want to give taxpayers some good news when we think we have it but, obviously, we don’t want to falsely portray what we think may happen.”
That favorable yield is being somewhat offset by fluctuations in the common level of appraisal, or CLA, due to rising home values. The CLA is a metric used by the state to equalize education property tax rates. A lower CLA translates to a higher tax rate.
“Despite some of the CLAs going up and some of them going down, we are seeing everybody will have a decrease in their tax rate,” Scarzello said.
The estimated tax rate in Benson will drop by 12 cents to $1.32. Castleton will see an 8-cent decrease to sit at $1.45. In Fair Haven, the tax rate will dip by 4 cents to $1.25. Hubbardton will see a 3 cent decrease to $1.47. Orwell’s tax rate will drop by more than 10%, or 15 cents, to $1.30. West Haven will see a 9%, or a 13 cent decrease in its tax rate, which will sit at $1.35.
“I think we’re really on the right track in the direction that we’re going and we’re hopeful that our taxpayers will support our budgets,” Scarzello said.
