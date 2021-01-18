FAIR HAVEN — Taxpayers in the Slate Valley Unified School District will see a slight decrease in the budget this Town Meeting Day.
The proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is $26,280,385, down $122,201, or 0.46%, from the current year. Education spending per equalized pupil is expected to be $16,483.20, a 0.55% increase, putting it just below the state average of $16,975.
The district serves the towns of Fair Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton, Benson, West Haven and Orwell.
“I think this budget is reflective of the goals that we have in the district … around reorganization, addressing infrastructure needs — potentially, doing some work now to realize some savings later,” said Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, adding that it also reflected School Board efforts to listen to voters’ concerns.
Personnel costs, including salaries and benefits, account for 75% of the budget. Employee health insurance costs, which are set at the state level, are up 10%.
The budget includes a reduction of 7.5 full-time equivalent positions, which is achieved mainly through attrition.
Olsen-Farrell said, that while the district has seen a 20% decrease in enrollment over the past 10 years, its staffing ratios have not reflected that fact.
“We are trying to right size and do that while still meeting the needs of our students,” she said, said, explaining that over the past four years, the district has eliminated nearly 23 FTE positions, including administration, support and instructional staff.
This school year, the district lost about 80 students — roughly 6% — 63 of whom opted for homeschooling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since returning from December break, Olsen-Farrell said families are beginning return to the district — a trend, which she hopes will continue into next school year.
The budget also reflects the district’s plans to move to forward with middle school reorganization, which will create a unified middle school for all seventh and eighth graders on the Fair Haven Union High School campus by the fall of 2022.
Last month, the board approved a plan to realign Benson Village School to serve grades K-6, giving seventh and eighth graders in-district school choice to attend Fair Haven Grade School, Castleton Village School and Orwell Village School in the fall. The realignment is projected to save the district around $160,000 annually.
Olsen-Farrell noted that final approval of the plan is up to the board and not district residents, a fact about which she said there has been some confusion.
The entire unified middle school project is estimated to cost $2.3 million. The proposed budget includes $600,000 in funding for the project, with another $600,000 planned for the fiscal year 2023 budget. Another roughly $400,000 will come from the capital improvements fund.
In addition to the budget, voters will also be asked to authorize the transfer of $882,500 from the general fund surplus to the capital improvements and repairs reserve fund.
“For … the last couple of years, we’ve been talking about how apparent and how much need there is in our district for upgrades in our systems and our buildings, and just maintenance to our buildings that hasn’t been done and just can’t wait,” said Cheryl Scarzello, director of finance.
School closures in March due to the COVID-19 resulted in a surplus of monies, which Scarzello said the district would like to apply to capital improvements, including the middle school project.
“This is how we would fund the project without having to incur long-term debt, which is appears to be preferable to our taxpayers,” she said.
Less preferable to tax payers is the $10,763 homestead property tax yield, a 3.79% increase, forecasted by the state in December.
For Slate Valley taxpayers, the estimated equalized tax rate after the application of a 2-cent Act 46 merger benefit is $1.49, up 3.6% from the current year. This rate is before the application of the common level of appraisal, or CLA, a metric used by the state to adjust local education tax rate.
In Benson the homestead tax rate after CLA is projected to be $1.50, up nearly 10 cents, or 7.05%. Castleton will see a 6-cent, or 4.2%, jump in its tax rate to $1.59 after CLA. In Fair Haven, the tax rate is slated to be $1.35, up about 1 cent, or 0.83% after CLA. Hubbardton’s tax rate is also projected to increase by about 1 cent, or 0.61%, to $1.57 after CLA. Orwell can expect a tax rate of $1.52, up nearly 10 cents, or 6.62% after CLA. West Haven is looking at an almost 6-cent increase, or 3.73%, for a tax rate of $1.55 after CLA.
“Comparatively to other entities within the state, the tax rates in our district are low. They’re in the bottom 50% of all towns in the state of Vermont,” Olsen-Farrell said.
Of the 252 taxable entities in the state, Fair Haven had the 29th lowest tax rate for fiscal year 2021. Topping the district was Hubbardton with the 123rd lowest tax rate.
Acknowledging recent efforts in several communities around the state to break up unified school districts created by Act 46, Olsen-Farrell underscored the benefits Slate Valley has realized since its creation in 2018.
“We have more than delivered on the savings promised in Act 46,” wrote in a follow-up email. “Our tax rate is lower than what was even promised through the merger.”
At the time of the merger, models in a report provided by Olsen-Farrell projected an equalized district tax rate of $1.60 before the application of CLA for fiscal year 2021. The actual tax rate came in at $1.45 before CLA.
Olsen-Farrell said Slate Valley remains unified despite initial divisions, which she believes have mostly dissipated.
“I think our School Board and our administration has really tried to develop a sense of trust,” she said.
A virtual annual meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be informational only; all articles, including the election of officers, will be voted on by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day March 2.
