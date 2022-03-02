FAIR HAVEN — It was close, but voters ultimately rejected the Slate Valley Unified School District budget.
The $26.2 million expenditure budget fell short of approval by only nine votes — 852-861 — in the six-town district that includes Castleton, Hubbardton, Fair Haven, West Haven, Benson and Orwell.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said she was “surprised” by the result, noting the budget was essentially flat — down about $10,000 from the current year.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $16,983, a 2.94% increase.
“It is definitely disappointing and frustrating because I think we've worked really hard at cost containment while addressing significant, long-standing issues that we've had in the school district, especially around infrastructure,” she said.
In addition to a flat budget, residents also are poised to see lower property tax rates thanks to a large surplus in the state’s Education Fund.
For Slate Valley, that translates to a 12.5-cent drop in the equalized tax rate across the district thanks to a projected increase in the tax yield. As a result, district towns will see a decrease in tax rates between 2% and more than 10%.
That good news, however, was not enough to sway voters.
Olsen-Farrell said voter engagement wasn’t robust in the run up to Town Meeting Day, noting only about four people attended the district’s recent informational meeting.
Not passing a budget isn’t a unique occurrence in Slate Valley. Olsen-Farrell said schools budgets have historically been a hard sell.
In 2020, the budget went before voters three times before it finally won approval by 16 votes.
Last year’s budget passed on the first try by about 50 votes, according to Olsen-Farrell.
While Olsen-Farrell was reluctant to speculate too much on why the budget failed this year, she did offer a few thoughts.
One potential reason, she said, might have been pushback on plans to open a district-wide middle school on the Fair Haven Union High School campus this fall.
She also cited some people’s objection to the district’s shift to proficiency-based learning, which, she pointed out, is a state law and not a local initiative.
A third factor she suggested was pandemic fatigue — though, she noted Slate Valley has adopted some of the least restrictive policies in the state.
Olsen-Farrell added that the wording of the ballot article, which is set by state statute, is confusing.
“It's not really representative of what the tax implications are,” she said.
Given the slim margin, Olsen-Farrell said a recount is being considered, however, she couldn’t say for certain if it would be pursued.
Moving forward, Olsen-Farrell said district leadership will be engaging the community to better understand their concerns related to the budget.
“If we know the ‘why,’ we can address it. If we don't know the ‘why,’ it's very difficult to address,” she said.
