FAIR HAVEN — The Slate Valley Unified Union School District has a budget.
The $26.2 million budget passed by a vote of 882-541 in a special election held Wednesday.
Education spending per equalized pupil is set at $16,957, a 2.78% increase over the current year.
The special vote was held after the first attempt to pass the budget failed by eight votes — 853-861 — on Town Meeting Day.
The revised budget trimmed an additional $33,500 in expenses.
According to Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell, the additional savings were realized after voters in the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton agreed to take ownership of Castleton Village School, which plans to close this summer. With the school off the district’s books, funds were no longer required for maintenance of the property.
