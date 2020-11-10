FAIR HAVEN — A new plan to consolidate Slate Valley Unified School District middle school students aims to cut costs while increasing student opportunities.
On Monday the SVUSD, which serves the towns of Fair Haven, Castleton, Hubbardton, Benson, West Haven and Orwell, announced it was exploring a district-wide reorganization plan that would bring all seventh- and eighth-grade students under one roof at Fair Haven Union High School.
In addition, the multiyear plan would either close or educationally repurpose Castleton Village School, which serves grades 6-8, and transition Benson Village School to grades pre-K-6 only.
Faced with declining enrollment, increasing costs and a laundry list of infrastructure needs, Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said she recognized the need “to do some things differently in the district in terms of spending.”
“I think we’ve found through prior budgetary processes that you can’t just cut your way to a successful budget,” said SVUSD Board Chairman Tim Smith. “We’ve kind of come to the point where we’ve trimmed all the fat, all the excess off our budgets through prior cycles. There’s really nothing left to cut unless you’re willing to cut core programs and services for to our kids. And we really don’t want to do that.”
District enrollment currently sits at 1,174 students, down nearly 100 from last year. While part of that drop is because of students who have chosen to pursue other educational options as result of COVID-19, it reflects a trend seen in many rural school districts across the state that are seeing fewer students in recent years.
The 2-year plan would begin next fall with Benson Village School offering its seventh- and eighth-graders in-district school choice with transportation to either Castleton, Fair Haven or Orwell for one year.
“At the Benson Middle School, we have eight kids total entering seventh and eighth grade next year,” Olsen-Farrell said. “This year, we have two teachers teaching across five grade levels, which just is absolutely not sustainable for the teachers, and it’s not best practice for our students.”
The move would save the district roughly $160,000 annually, according to Olsen-Farrell.
“We’re hearing folks are sad but largely supportive of it,” she said. “It would provide those students with a greater peer group and expand some of their opportunities before they head to the high school.”
The board is scheduled to vote on this piece of the plan on Dec. 7.
In the next phase, all middle school students would be relocated to the FHUHS campus by the fall of 2022, That same year, Castleton Village School would close, sending its sixth graders to join Castleton Elementary.
Olsen-Farell said the high school building, which once accommodated as many as 600 students, currently has “plenty of room” to house grades 7-12 as well as the district office.
“The issue is the space configuration,” she said. “It is going to take a little bit of money to reconfigure the space so that we can have our middle school students here on campus.”
Olsen-Farrell said the district is planning on paying for those renovations over the next couple budgets cycles, adding that there are also reserve funds that can be tapped.
While a final figure has not been nailed down, Olsen-Farrell estimated that reconfiguration of the high school would cost around $1 to $2 million.
Olsen-Farrell explained that closing CVS, would save the district $170,000 annually in operational costs.
Middle school consolidation would also see a reduction of approximately 20 to 25 staff members, according to Olsen-Farrell.
“That’s well over a million dollars in savings for the district while still offering our students the education opportunities that they deserve,” she said. Olsen-Farrell said the board will be presented with a full report on the plan sometime in January or February. It will then vote on the plan by late May.
She explained the plan does not require district voter approval. However, if the board were to decide to fully close CVS rather than repurpose it, a district-wide vote would be required.
The new plan is a paired down version of the ambitious $60 million bond voters rejected in March. The bond’s unpopularity also resulted in Slate Valley’s budget being voted down twice before ultimately passing by only 16 votes in August.
Despite the bond’s ultimate fate, Olsen-Farrell noted many of the needs the bond addressed still exist.
“We still need a new heating system, we still need electrical work, we still need to go with ADA compliance, we still need updated bathrooms and kitchens and science labs, we still need the elevator, Fair Haven Grade School,” she said.
Smith understands that tax payers want to see a savings in next year’s budget, but also recognizes what the district needs.
“We’ve kind of run out of places to cut unless we try to maybe fundamentally change the makeup of our district,” he said. “And that’s what this plan is all about — is trying to fundamentally structurally change the makeup of our district. How we utilize our facilities, how we bring our kids together in greater quantities of students to potentially eliminate staff and realize savings there, but also offer more enriching programs and classes to our kids.”
While middle school consolidation might be a big adjustment for some families, he sees it as a positive change.
“We’re trying to bring a critical mass of students together so that we can offer more robust programming,” he said. “Doing that at an individual school setting is just very costly and very cumbersome.”
Board members will hold a virtual listening tour the week of Nov. 30. Further information about the tours is available at www.slatevalleyunified.org.
