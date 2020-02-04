FAIR HAVEN - The proposed budget for Slate Valley Unified Union School District is looking flat for fiscal year 2021.
The budget, if approved, will be $26,623,041, up less than roughly 0.5% from last year. Education spending per equalized pupil is $16,663.02, a 3.66% increase.
Slate Valley serves the towns of Benson, Castleton, Fair Haven, West Haven and Orwell.
The estimated adjusted homestead tax rate for Benson is $1.45, up 12 cents. In Castleton, the tax rate will be up roughly $9 cents to $1.57. Hubbardton will see an $11 cent increase to $1.59. Fair Haven's tax rate will sit at $1.37, up 3 cents. In West Haven, the tax rate will climb $16 cents to $1.49. Orwell will see about a $2 cent increase to $1.46.
Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said the budget reflects a decrease in revenue. The district anticipates a 3.06% decrease in equalized pupils over last year as well as a decrease in tuition being paid to the district. In addition, Orwell Village School no longer qualifies for a $100,000 small-schools grant - a result of the Act 46 merger.
While the budget is essentially flat, Olsen-Farrell pointed to several factors driving costs.
A 13% increase in health care costs because of the statewide school employee health insurance plan is one major driver.
Another is an increase in the number of students affected by trauma and in need of social emotional support.
"We've seen a decrease in mental health services across the state, so it's the school district that's providing those instead," she said, adding that while special education percentages have "remained constant and consistent with our population declines over the years, the complexities of the needs in those cases have increased dramatically."
Also, the district will continue to deal with deferred maintenance projects, specifically at the Fair Haven Union High School.
While voters at town meeting next month will be asked to approve a $60-million bond to build a unified middle school on the FHUHS campus and improve facilities at the high school and Orwell Village School, there are infrastructure issues requiring immediate attention.
"We can't stop putting that in our budget even though we have a bond," said Slate Valley School Board Chairwoman Julie Finnegan.
Support staff has seen an salary increase. Olsen-Farrell said the district has some of lowest paid support staff in the region and the board made a commitment to increase salaries in order to slow high rates of turnover.
On the savings front, Olsen-Farrell said this budget has a planned total reduction of 2.1 full time-equivalent employees. During the past three years, the district has cut more than 13 positions - mostly through attrition.
"We looked at ways to reconfigure for greater efficiency," she said. "I think being a merged district has helped tremendously with that."
