FAIR HAVEN — The Slate Valley Unified Union School District is hoping voters will like its budget the second time around.
The first proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 failed at the ballot box on Town Meeting Day by only 95 votes, 1,585-1,490.
Also, voters rejected a $59.5 million bond for infrastructure improvements by a margin of more than three to one.
The original proposed budget of $26,623,041, was up roughly 0.5% from the budget voters approved last year. Education spending per equalized pupil was set at $16,663.02, which was a 3.66% increase over last year but still below state average of $17,133.
“Despite having a 13% increase in health insurance, over 15% increase in transportation, we still put forth an original budget with only 0.5% increase in the expenditure budget,” Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said in an interview Wednesday.
She said the budget also eliminated 2.1 full time-equivalent positions.
“My general feeling is, to decrease the expenditure budget would impact student programming,” Olsen-Farrell said in a Wednesday interview, explaining that such cuts would likely include field trips and lifetime activities.
“I really don’t feel that that’s the direction that we should be headed in,” she said.
On Monday night, the SVUUSD board met for the first time since the vote. After electing board member Timothy Smith to replace Julie Finnegan as chair, the board heard a revised budget proposal from Olsen-Farrell and Cheryl Scarzello, director of finance.
The revised budget still stands at $26,623,041; however, education spending per equalized pupil has been decreased to $16,555.28, a 2.99% increase.
In a memo presented to the School Board, Scarzello said given the choice between reducing expenditures and increasing revenues, the decision was made to “revise the amount of local revenue.”
Scarzello said they were able to realize a $180,989 increase in local revenues through a combination of a revised special education intensive reimbursement rate she received from the Agency of Education in January and an increase in the budget for prior-year surplus, also known as cash to open.
Based on the new budget, the estimated adjusted homestead tax rate for Benson is $1.43, up 11 cents. In Castleton, the tax rate will be up roughly 7 cents to $1.56. Hubbardton will see a 10 cent increase to $1.59. Fair Haven’s tax rate will sit at $1.36, up 2 cents. In West Haven, the tax rate will climb 16 cents to $1.49. Orwell will see about a 1 cent increase to $1.45.
Following Scarzello’s presentation, the board approved the revised budget. Residents will now vote on it in their towns by Australian ballot on Tuesday, April 21.
SVUUSD serves the towns of Benson, Castleton, Fair Haven, West Haven and Orwell.
Discussion of the bond was limited with the budget taking precedent. Olsen-Farrell recommended that the board take several months to work on a new bond with an eye toward holding a vote in the fall.
During the meeting, board members discussed struggles with effectively communicating budget information to voters.
While several board members acknowledged the budget’s failure was likely tied to voters disapproval of the bond, they wondered if they needed better messaging in order to help people more easily understand it.Members noted that the way in which education spending per equalized pupil and the common level of appraisal are calculated can be confusing for some voters.
Scarzello cautioned not to “oversimplify” explanations of the budget.
“I can only condense it so far then I worry about not explaining it fully,” she said.
As for current communication plans, Olsen-Farrell said information about the revised budget will be disseminated via mailings, the district website and in town clerk offices.
There board will also hold an information meeting on Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at Fair Haven Union High School.
Speaking to the Herald Wednesday, Fair Haven resident Neil Robinson agreed the fate of the budget was tied to the bond. He said he voted “no” to both on Town Meeting Day.
“What you’re seeing is the so-called ripple effect,” he said. “... Because, basically, it was the same people that were the architects of the bond.”
Robinson, a former member of the now-dissolved Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union school board, expressed his distrust of the board.
“They’ve got an attitude problem,” he said, describing a disconnect between the board and district residents.
“My experience with this board — and frankly with most of the previous boards — has been if you go before them and you make recommendations or questions about what’s going on ... they’ll listen to you, but basically they never refute ... they say ‘OK it’s time to go on the next item on the agenda,’” he said. “That, to me, is not a satisfactory way to deal with the taxpayer.”
When asked if he’d vote for the revised budget independent of the bond, Robinson had mixed feelings.
“I’ve got to admit that a half a percent — it’s pretty hard to argue about that,” he said.
