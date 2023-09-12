FAIR HAVEN — The purpose and use of restraint and seclusion techniques on students again was a topic of discussion at a Slate Valley Unified Union School Board meeting.
For the past several months, board member Curtis Hier has alleged the district and board committed acts of misconduct in the handling of alleged abuse in the district, such as the overuse of restraint and seclusion techniques.
Hier has filed numerous Freedom of Information Act requests with the district, including records documenting any instances of restraint and seclusion, and has since drawn ire from the board for his use of social media to air his grievances with the district.
Director of Special Services Kris Benway presented State Board Rule 4500, the rule that governs restraint and seclusion, at Monday night’s meeting to address what Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said in a Tuesday morning interview was a “gross misunderstanding of the definition of seclusion.”
As defined by the Agency of Education, seclusion is the “confinement of a student alone in a room or area from which the student is prevented or reasonably believes he or she will be prevented from leaving.”
Physical restraint, on the other hand, is the “use of physical force to prevent an imminent and substantial risk of bodily harm to the student or others.”
Both, according to the AOE, are intended to be used only in emergency situations as a last resort when a student poses an imminent threat of substantial physical harm.
Addressing the issue
At Monday’s meeting, Benway expressed that special educators and instructional assistants are required to take a comprehensive crisis prevention training upon hiring called Safety-Care, which prioritizes de-escalation intervention methods.
All staff members are required to take Rule 4500 training, though not all staff engage in physical intervention education.
“Select staff do (take part) and they are the only folks allowed to participate if there is a need for physical intervention,” Benway said.
Hier expressed concern about accountability for educators and instructional assistants (IAs) who take virtual Rule 4500 or safety training. He added people may only pay enough attention to pass the end quizzes, which, in his experience with similar trainings, don’t require a very high score.
Benway responded that a pilot program for instructional assistants was launched last year that intends to provide additional mentoring and orientation opportunities and help IAs internalize more information and accountability.
“De-escalation training is important. The best practices now seem to be saying, ‘Let’s not do so much in-school suspension. Let’s not do so much timeout,’” Hier added. “Because there is that loss of instruction time. So, anything that can prevent that, I think would be very valuable.”
Other critics of restraint and seclusion have argued the practices carry little emotional, educational or therapeutic value and that the practice can lead to serious injuries, trauma and even death.
Proponents of the techniques have said they are a necessary tactic to protect children from themselves and others in times when they made be severely dysregulated, or having trouble managing emotions.
Benway said on Tuesday morning that, in a district with many diverse needs and a state with few options for placement for students with these complex needs, the district has done its best to build effective resources and programs.
“With the lessening of resources in the larger community and throughout the state, whether that’s for community-based services or residential-based services, there are more and more expectations put on the (local education agencies) to serve and meet the needs of students for which we have legal obligations to serve,” Benway said.
Statewide debate
The conversation on the use of restraint and seclusion in public schools is not a new discussion in the state.
In April 2022, the Harwood Unified Union School Board received public comment from Brookside Primary School special education teacher Brian Dalla Mura regarding concerns with the school district’s use of restraint and seclusion at the primary school and in the district in general.
It was later revealed in an August 2022 letter from the board’s chair, vice chair and superintendent published in the Waterbury Roundabout, that in the 2017 to 2018 school year, 281 incidents were reported at Brookside alone. The letter also listed 192 incidents reported at the school in 2020 to 2021 and 157 in 2021 to 2022
Though Harwood educates slightly more students than Slate Valley, 1,800 or so students compared to SVU’s roughly 1,250, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, Benway expressed at the meeting and on Tuesday morning that incidents are rare in the district.
“(Districtwide), in 2019 to 2020, there were 25 reports. In 2020 to 2021, there were 24. In 2021 to 2022, there were 17. And in 2022 to 2023, there were 76 reports, (though) 77% of those events occurred within a specialized program at the elementary level,” Benway said. “Outside of that, there were 18 incidents.”
Benway also shared that one complaint regarding the district’s use of restraint and seclusion was brought to the district’s attention four years ago, but none have come up since.
Moving forward
Last spring, a bill regarding the use of restraint and seclusion in schools made waves in the Legislature, which AOE Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs Ted Fisher said resulted in a lot of questions about the data the AOE keeps on instances of restraint and seclusion across the state.
As introduced, House Bill 409 intends “to prohibit the use of physical restraints and seclusion in an entity that owns, operates or controls a school or educational program that receives public funds from the State.”
Tom Faris, a member of the AOE’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports team who serves as the state’s Rule 4500 coordinator, said the AOE is currently working to broaden its understanding of restraint and seclusion across the state.
“We are engaging in an effort to have schools report a count to us this year of how many incidents take place,” Faris said. “This is not a formal data collection. (It’s) just to get a rough idea of what’s happening.”
At Monday’s meeting, Benway encouraged those with questions or complaints to reach out to her anytime. She added there may be a community forum in the coming months with AOE officials to address any questions community members might have.
Visit bit.ly/rule4500-vt for more information on Rule 4500.
