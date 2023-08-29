FAIR HAVEN—The actions of a member of the Slate Valley School Board were once again denounced by other board members at Monday night’s meeting for violating the code of conduct.
Slate Valley Unified Union Board of Education Chair Tim Smith said at the meeting that fellow member Curt Hier had placed numerous public records requests with the district during the past few months, seeking access to some 4,500 records.
He added Hier’s most recent requests have included summaries of the board’s legal correspondences, records documenting any instances of restraint and seclusion, personal notes from various meetings and any records pertaining to the “Blue Room” at Fair Haven Grade School.
In a Tuesday email correspondence, Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell identified the Blue Room as a room “used in very rare circumstances when a student’s behavior poses an imminent and substantial risk of physical injury.” She added many Vermont schools have similar rooms.
“(Originally), I requested a nice quiet meeting with the superintendent to discuss a teacher that had been let go and a teacher who had apparently committed assault,” Hier said at the meeting. “But it got canceled, and so I brought some concerns to a (board) meeting. Tim (Smith) ruled me out of order. So, I took to social media, and I talked to the newspaper.”
Hier maintained at the meeting that it is within his right to request these records.
In a Tuesday morning interview, Hier said he was not aware of any litigation facing the district regarding the misuse of restraint and seclusion techniques. He also said, as far as he knows, most of the alleged incidents that have been brought to his attention are not current, ongoing issues in the district.
“We do understand that (Curt) does have rights as a private citizen and a lot of this information is available on request. The gray area and the different interpretations that Mr. Hier has with what the board and our attorneys have is to what degree we are required to provide personal or student information in these requests. Certainly, our attorneys and Brooke feel more comfortable not allowing a wide latitude of personal information to be passed along to Curt,” Smith said at the meeting.
Smith also read a letter from the district’s principals, who requested action and a shift of focus to the students, their families, staff and the coming year ahead.
“Through no fault of her own, when our superintendent has focused on responding to these requests and she is legally required to do so, it impacts her ability to dedicate time to what we consider most important, which is the present and immediate future of our school community,” Smith read from the letter.
Letters from Olsen-Farrell and the executive board of the Vermont National Education Association were also received by the board, but were not read during the meeting.
The board also passed a motion to send a letter to SVU staff from Olsen-Farrell explaining the situation between Hier and the board and, according to Smith, “remind them (of) what the chain of command is.” Hier was the lone “no” vote.
Board member Pati Beaumont stated at the meeting that the board had spent roughly $10,000 in legal fees responding to Hier’s requests so far. She and other members requested Hier recognize this weight and turned his attention to other matters.
Hier’s use of social media to air his grievances also was called into question by board members, with several asserting his posts have only incited negativity and have led to no productive discussion.
As things currently stand, Hier said in a Tuesday morning interview that he had changed his most recent records request to better accommodate the board’s reluctance to give any information that might be personally identifiable.
“I adjusted my request (on Friday) to include anything related to a particular employee who deals with, or dealt with, a lot of students — so it would not be identifiable,” Hier said.
If his request and a further appeal to Olsen-Farrell are both denied, Hier added he plans to pursue litigation against the district.
Olsen-Farrell stated in a Tuesday afternoon email correspondence that if parents, staff or community members have concerns, they are always welcome to reach out to an administrator.
“While (Curt’s) actions may be out of genuine concern for students, they are disruptive to the school district. … There are procedures in place to address any concern and they need to be followed,” Olsen-Farrell wrote. “We are always happy to help, explain the complaint process and assist in resolving the concerns.”
SVU Director of Special Services Kris Benway said at Monday’s meeting that she had not been contacted with any questions about the district’s program directly, but encouraged community members to reach out if they had any questions moving forward.
The board’s next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, in the Fair Haven Union Middle and High School Library.
“The board supports the superintendent, 100%,” Smith said in a Tuesday afternoon interview. “We invited all members of the community to come forward if they have any concerns. … Reaching out to one school board member on Facebook is not the proper channel to address their concerns.”
