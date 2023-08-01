FAIR HAVEN — Members of the Slate Valley Unified Union School Board called for the resignation of fellow board member Curtis Hier at a special meeting Monday night.
The request was voted on alongside a motion to resolve that Hier violated the board’s code of ethics, as well as a motion to refute allegations Hier made against the district.
The motions, which all passed, are the result of an ongoing dispute between Hier and the district regarding a now former teacher, Megan Sullivan, whom Hier believes was wrongfully put on administrative leave and intimidated into signing a separation agreement.
Since the board’s last regularly scheduled meeting June 12, Hier has placed several public records requests, written letters to the editor to the Rutland Herald and Lakes Region Free Press and established a GoFundMe page to raise money for legal counsel.
“While (Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell) and I were hopeful that these requests were unique and few, unfortunately, they have expanded in both scope and frequency, consuming many hours of Brooke’s time and costing the district thousands of dollars in legal fees,” Chair Tim Smith read from a prepared statement during Monday’s meeting. “Curt has utilized social media to ‘stir the pot,’ creating unnecessary and overly negative commentary directed against the school district. While no one is questioning his right to make a post on social media as an individual, (being) a public official carries greater expectations of ethical conduct.”
Smith also said current and former staff had reached out to share they felt Hier was harassing them. Hier said he had not reached out to any current staff; rather, staff, parents and ex-employees had been contacting him to express concern.
“The teacher I attempted to defend, who was dismissed, probably did a couple of things that irked our superintendent. So, our superintendent reacted with something called count stacking. She listed no fewer than 25 counts, or ‘findings,’ against this popular and effective teacher. It worked. It scared the union off,” Hier read from a prepared statement at the meeting. “But none of the findings had been used to establish a paper trail. There were no warnings, no letters of reprimand, no improvement plans. This abrupt dismissal with no fair notice was illegal and an unfair labor practice.”
Olsen-Farrell also read a prepared statement at the meeting, sharing that she refutes Heir’s claims that Sullivan’s case was improperly managed, adding that his accusations were based on “erroneous information.”
“I support the staff and administration in this district. They do an amazing job in support of our students despite unprecedented challenges throughout the past several years. I cared deeply about the students, staff and community at Slate Valley and will protect them from false accusations and deliberate attempts to destabilize the district (that) create an atmosphere of distrust and erosion of morale. Our students deserve better,” Olsen-Farrell read aloud.
Board members Patricia Beaumont, Peter Stone, Glen Cousineau and John Wurzbacher all shared at the meeting that they felt Hier may not have understood that board members cannot separate themselves as individual citizens when it comes to matters like this. Hier expressed that he felt he was doing the right thing by advocating for those who had been reaching out to him.
“If you had concerns, you should have brought those arguments and tried to convince the board that it was worthwhile that the board then as an acting body press group further, the board as a whole does not share your concerns regarding these individuals. Therefore, it’s over. The board has moved on,” Smith said.
Hier shared in a Tuesday morning interview that he would not be resigning from his position on the board, and that he would be continuing with the course of action he is currently following.
“I have a licensing complaint against the superintendent with the Agency of Education. Megan (Sullivan) has a lot of materials supporting her that she’s (trying) to use to defend her license and are vital to the complaint against the superintendent,” Hier said. “I have requested for us to go up there and show the (AOE) the documents.”
In a text message correspondence on Tuesday afternoon, Sullivan shared that Hier had listened to the concerns she brought forward when the chair of the board would not.
“(Hier) is someone who is trying to make a difference, supporting families and staff. I appreciate his support and I know the families do, too,” Sullivan said.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com