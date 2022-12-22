Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all rain overnight. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all rain overnight. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.