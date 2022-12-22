FAIR HAVEN — Some want the budget cut, others don’t think the district is spending enough, while some others don’t like how education is funded in general. This has made getting a spending plan past voters on the first try difficult for the Slate Valley Unified School District.
Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said on Wednesday that her administration has prepared a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year calling for the spending of $28,036,654 up from last year’s $26,236,000.
While that raises the spending per equalized pupil by 7.7%, the equalized tax rate is going down 7.3%, she said.
There’s been an increase in enrollment by about 40 students, she said, many of them being from the middle school.
According to Olsen-Farrell, the equalized tax rate in the district has been declining for the past few years. Despite this, the budgets the school board proposes keep getting defeated, then approved later by narrow margins.
The school board was shown the most current draft budget earlier this week, though it has yet to be approved.
That’s because the board wants as much feedback from the public as it can get before officially sending it to voters.
Olsen-Farrell said that despite a listening tour and other public outreach efforts, the board hasn’t received much in the way of feedback.
“We have a difficult time passing budgets even though our tax rate has been going down for years in this district,” she said. “It’s definitely concerning to us, and we want to make sure we understand from the public what they want to see reflected in a budget and right now we’re kind of getting feedback that’s all over the place.”
Not everyone necessarily wants to see the budget go down, she said, while comments from others suggest that their issues lie with the state and that there’s no budget they’ll approve.
“There’s not a unifying direction to head in, and that makes it challenging,” Olsen-Farrell said.
During the past five years, she said, the district has cut about 40 positions and closed a school. She noted that because of increased enrollment, the current budget holds for two new positions. It can’t be cut much more, she said.
The district is working to get the word out on the budget any way it can, she said. This includes its digital outlets, ads in local media and possibly mailed fliers.
One new thing it’s trying is an online tool called Thought Exchange. People can learn about the proposed budget, ask questions, and offer ideas by visiting bit.ly/Slate1222 online.
The tool has garnered some response from people, Olsen-Farrell said.
“Largely, they wanted to see things such as free breakfast and lunch for all students, they wanted to see us addressing student behaviors, they wanted to see more opportunities for students, which means we have to add more teaching staff,” she said. “All of those things are reflected in the budget that we’re presenting so we sincerely want to hear from the community and parents, and even people that don’t have students in our schools.”
Tim Smith, Slate Valley School board of directors’ chair, noted that just because the equalized tax rate is down, that doesn’t mean property owners in the district will see lower bills. A key element in the state’s education tax formula is the common level of appraisal, which is derived from how much properties are assessed at versus how much they’re selling for on the market.
Smith said he doesn’t want it to look like the district is advertising a lower tax rate and have that not be the case once the CLA is known.
“Just looking at the track record with voters in our district, they are pretty tough, and their support has been tempered,” Smith said. “We’re working from that as our basis of understanding but then of course you look around you and you see the price of everything increasing around us with energy costs, fuel, groceries, transportation and then we’re certainly mindful that everyone is feeling that pinch.”
He said he expects voters will want answers as to why there’s a spending increase. The listening tour is designed to gather information prior to the vote, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.