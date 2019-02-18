The Rutland Town School, now a part of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, is eyeing a small bump in its budget, bringing the proposed total expenditures up $246,686 for a total of $7.9 million, a difference of 3.2 percent compared with last year.
Voters will be asked to approve the budget on Town Meeting Day, March 5.
The school's cost per pupil is $15,553, and while $7.7 million in the budget comes directly from the State Education Fund, grants and reimbursements from the federal and state level contribute $120,475 to the overall sum.
Where there wasn't a budgeted amount for private tuition from out of state last year, this year the school projects $179,472, and in-state tuition is projected to decrease by $250,000, down from $2.2 million to $1.9 million.
A statement released by the School Board said the common level of appraisal changed, decreasing by 2.47 percent, which accounted for the increased tax rate.
Though new co-principal Deborah Rodolfy was added to the administrative team for the coming year, and school secretary Cecile Howland will retire this year, the overall teacher wages line is set to decrease by $137,000.
Group health insurance bumped the health services cost up by $1,438, contributing a total $20,299 to the health budget, which rose by $4,899.
The technology services budget rose $10,000, bringing the proposed total to $52,050, and principal office wages jumped by $26,651 mostly because of the new health reimbursement arrangements, which contributed $11,760 to the proposed budget.
Assessments will present small hikes in the budget, with a supervisory union assessment costing $438,079 and a special education assessment contributing $526,907, bringing the total assessment budget up $44,000 to rest at $964,986.
Repairs to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems will add another $140,000 in expenses to the budget, and wage increases bring the systems budget up $11,984, accounting for $171,533 of the overall $603,508 proposed sum.
In the statement, the board said that in joining the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, $215,478 was saved in office expenses through the consolidation of the Rutland Southwest and Rutland Central Supervisory Unions.
