Rebekah Stephens said homelessness is more of a problem in Rutland County than most people realize.
Stephens, the executive director of the Community Cupboard, is spearheading an effort to open a volunteer-run emergency shelter for homeless families later this year. She said they hope to rent a building to serve two families at a time, minimizing costs by relying on a volunteer staff. She said the project, going by the name Rutland’s Promise, has yet to ID a location.
“We’re in the marketing and awareness phase,” Stephens said. “We will start fundraising in a month to six weeks.”
Stephens said they are aiming to put together $60,000. She is also recruiting a core group of 10 to 12 volunteers and another 10 or so “peripheral” volunteers for occasional tasks like cleaning and minor repairs. She said they want to rent an existing building rather than buying or constructing a facility to put city infrastructure to use and avoid taking a property off the tax roles.
Stephens said the effort was inspired in part by hearing about how families that are “doubling up” — temporarily sharing a home — are technically homeless, but frequently go uncounted as such. She said school officials often hear about families in such situations, and that the organization plans to work with school districts to help identify families who might benefit from the service.
Stephens said they plan to take two families at a time, with a family defined as at least one adult and one minor. She said they will not be equipped to take families with substance abuse problems. The group plans to coordinate with other organizations to provide “wrap-around” services aimed at getting families into permanent housing in an average of 60 days.
“It is temporary emergency safe housing,” she said. “We found families have stated that if they could just have a stable place for a couple months while they get all their ducks in a row, they could get into permanent housing.”
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, likened the plan to a smaller-scale version of what the Rutland Housing Authority put together in partnership with BROC and other community organizations at Bridge House on Woodstock Avenue, which has nine units.
“Even then, you’ve got unmet need,” he said. “It helps a little bit more.”
Mayor David Allaire said he had discussed the project with Stephens and that while it was too early to give it a full endorsement, he supported the idea in general.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.