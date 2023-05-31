With a pandemic-era hotel voucher program set to end soon, some towns around Rutland County are thinking about how they might handle populations of people experiencing homelessness should they appear.
Funding for expanded eligibility on the General Assistance Housing Program, which has been used to put people up in hotels and motels since the start of the pandemic, runs out today for many people. It was slated to end a month later for others with small children or with special circumstances, but Gov. Phil Scott’s administration announced Friday that some in the second group could be getting another 28 days.
In any event, advocates for the homeless expect a number of people to be unhoused and living outside soon.
At its May 22 meeting, the Proctor Select Board directed Town Manager Michael Rasmey to research the town’s ordinances that might address overnight camping on town-owned property.
“I thought it’s something we need to address, because there’s been talk and concerns that there might be an outpouring of people going to different areas, camping out, finding places, pitching tents and things like that,” said Select Board Chair Judy Frazier. “I’ve talked to some other towns and they don’t have an ordinance that prohibits people from doing that in certain areas, so I didn’t know if that’s something we want to entertain as far as an ordinance limiting certain areas in town as far as overnight camping.”
Ramsey said he did some research into this before the meeting.
“The only thing I could find remotely close to camping was in the zoning bylaws and it was loose, so it could be something I could look into and present to the board,” he said.
Board Recorder Lisa Miser said it would take time to pass a new ordinance, but updating facility-use agreements would be swifter. She cited Beaver Pond as an example.
Selectman Ben Curtis favored that idea, saying the town can require people to get permission to camp on town-owned property.
Miser added that the town should contact Green Mountain Power, which owns a number of open areas where, historically, people have camped.
On Wednesday, Ramsey said that there’s an ordinance covering camping at Beaver Pond, but for other places in town, the legal situation is less clear. The town will remain mindful of the issue and discuss it at the next meeting.
Brandon Town Manager Seth Hopkins said Wednesday he’s had a few conversations about this with other town officials.
In the past, most people who’ve been experiencing homelessness in Brandon are there for a night or two because they’re traveling to either Rutland City or Middlebury, said Hopkins.
“I’ve talked about it with (Selectman) Tim Guiles in the realm of emergency management and sheltering, and I think that’s going to be Brandon’s posture, is that if we’re faced with some folks who are in need of assistance we’re going to try and make those connections for them,” said Hopkins.
Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones said last week that the town is aware that it’s possible more people experiencing homelessness might begin to arrive, but beside monitoring the situation, there’s been no direct action.
In Pittsford, Select Board Chair Alicia Malay said her board hasn’t talked about this issue yet, but might do so soon.
Also last week, Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, said the shelter is working to free up as many beds as it can to make room for new people, but his organization was strapped even before this.
Anil Sachdev owns several hotels around the state that have been housing people through the voucher program. He owns the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town, Quality Inn in Rutland City, Quality Inn in Brattleboro, Hilltop Inn in Berlin, and the Econo Lodge in Montpelier.
Sachdev said he plans to give some people who’d otherwise be out on Thursday another 15 days to stay.
“We’re doing it for people who are unable to find anything, neither a friend or family,” he said. “We don’t want them to be out on the street after staying here one or two years.”
At Quality Inn in Rutland City, there are 58 people staying on vouchers, he said. At the Cortina, it’s 140. On June 1, 30 people in Quality Inn will see their vouchers end, while at the Cortina the number is 50. Sachdev said he’ll give some of those folks up to 15 more days to stay, during which hopefully they’ll find other lodging.
At the Hilltop Inn, there’s a total of 72 people there on vouchers, 40 of whom will see their vouchers end Thursday. At Econo Lodge, the total there is 38, with 10 vouchers ending Thursday. He plans to also let that group stay up to another 15 days. The Quality Inn in Brattleboro is currently housing 98 total vouchers, with 40 to end Thursday. Those folks also are being offered up to 15 more days by Sachdev.
Brenda Siegel, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, and a policy advocate, said Wednesday that she and other volunteers have been asking hotels who’ve used the voucher program to let people stay longer. Many owners, like Sachdev, have agreed.
She said she believes the hotel guests are being notified of this via letter.
“There’s a huge percentage of people in the program who are being exited tomorrow who have never lived on the street, so they have no idea where they’re going,” she said Wednesday. “They don’t know what to do at all, and nobody is helping them.”
For many leaving the program, she said, it’s not clear to them where they will go, or that this is even happening.
There is no money in the Legislature’s proposed budget for expanded eligibility on the GA program. The budget was vetoed by Scott on Saturday because the Republican governor said he believes it spends too much money and raises too many taxes and fees. While the budget easily passed in the House, it didn’t do so by a wide enough margin to guarantee an override. Several Democrats and Progressives said they voted no specifically because of the lack of GA funding and claimed they’ll also vote to sustain the veto.
On the same day Scott vetoed the budget, Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, called on Scott to declare a state of emergency, saying the number of people suddenly living outdoors warrants such an action.
On Tuesday, Vermont Legal Aid filed a class action lawsuit in Vermont Superior Court, Washington Unit, against the Agency of Human Services, the Department for Children and Families, and their respective secretaries, asking the court to grant an injunction to halt the end of the program. Vermont Legal Aid claims the state hasn’t followed the necessary rules and procedures to be doing this.
Rebecca Plummer, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, said Wednesday that there’s a hearing set for the case for at 8:30 a.m. today.
“We should know then whether the judge will pause the motel exits or let them go ahead while the case goes on. We will post an update on our website as soon as possible after the hearing,” she said.
